There are a lot of ways to make the perfect steak, from methods of cooking to simple or unusual meat marinades. But if you want to ensure you have the juiciest, most tender steak possible every time, you need only one tool: the sous vide.

Cooking Tips We Learned From Our Parents

Pronounced sue-veed, sous vide means “under vacuum” in French. This is because the technique involves vacuum-sealing food in a bag that is then submerged in a water bath. The food is cooked to a precise temperature in the water according to the type of food and how well done you want it to be.

Fine-dining restaurants and top steakhouses have long utilized the sous vide method, particularly for their steaks, and in recent years, it’s had more of a presence in chain restaurants, fast-food joints and now, home kitchens. Buy yourself a sous vide cooker — also called a “circulator” — for your kitchen, most of which come with a booklet and even an app.

Vacuum-seal your steak with any herbs and spices you like and use the accompanying booklet or app to guide you with the right temperatures and cooking times for every kind of food. As quick and easy as it is, it’s just one of many methods to make any cheap steak tender and delicious.