There’s no denying that cooking on the grill is just plain ol’ fun. A combination of being outdoors and playing with fire is a guaranteed good time. Eating grilled food should be fun, too, and fewer foods are a more joyful eat than kebabs.

Sure, you can just throw meat and veggies on a skewer, char them on the grill and call it a day, but the best kebabs will have a marinade or rub on them. These smoky beef and mushroom kebabs are absolutely smothered in a savory, satisfying spice blend of sweet and smoked paprika, cayenne and garlic. When combined, these pantry staple spices create a smoky, spicy flavor that you’ll want to put on absolutely everything from pork chops to grilled chicken.

But here, of course, it stars on beef. The first step in this recipe is to cut your steak into cubes, make the smoky dry rub and coat the meat in it. Allow the rub to marinate the meat for at least one hour, but you can leave it in the fridge for up to two days. A rub is one of the best ways to make affordable cuts of steak tender.

If using wooden skewers, take this time to soak them in water. Not doing so for at least 30 minutes is a rookie grilling mistake and can cause the skewers to catch fire.

After seasoning the meat and soaking your skewers, it’s time to assemble. Add the beef to the skewers and alternate the pieces of meat with mushrooms. Then, fire up the grill and place the skewers directly over the heat source. Cook for five minutes on each side and serve over a salad, with rice or alongside any of these grilled sides perfect for steak.

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

1 teaspoon granulated garlic or 4 cloves garlic, crushed

Directions:

Step 1: In a small bowl, mix all ingredients. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 week. Use at room temperature.

For the Kebabs:

Ingredients:

2 pounds (1 ½-inches thick) beef top sirloin steak, trimmed, cut into 1 ½-inch cubes

½ cup Smoky dry rub

8-12 small cremini or button mushrooms

8-12 large cherry tomatoes

Arugula for serving

Red chile garlic butter

Chopped fresh cilantro

Lime wedges

Directions:

Step 1: Put beef pieces into a large bowl. Add the smoky dry rub and toss with clean hands to coat the meat well. Refrigerate covered at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Step 2: Place 1 piece of meat on a skewer. Add a mushroom, another piece of meat and then a cherry tomato. Repeat the pattern to fill the skewer and make 4 to 6 skewers as desired.

Step 3: Preheat a gas grill to medium-high or prepare a charcoal grill and let coals burn until they are covered with ash and glowing red.

Step 4: Place skewers directly over heat source on preheated grill. Cover the grill and cook 5 minutes.

Step 5: Turn skewers. Cover the grill and cook until meat is medium-rare and nearly firm when pressed 3 to 5 more minutes.

Step 6: Remove skewers from grill to a serving platter lined with arugula. Dot meat with bits of the red chile garlic butter, if using. Sprinkle with cilantro. Pass lime wedges for squeezing over skewers.