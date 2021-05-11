May 11, 2021 | 4:51pm
Eberly Film Labs / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling
Dollop small bits of this butter over grilled steak, burgers, chops, vegetables and corn as soon as they come off the grill.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon safflower, sunflower or expeller-pressed canola oil
- 1 large (10 to 12 ounces) sweet onion, halved, very thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 Tablespoons pomegranate molasse or balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
- 2 Teaspoons sweet paprika
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cayenne, optional
Directions
Step 1: Heat a large well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onion. Cook and stir over medium heat until onion is soft and richly browned, about 10 minutes.
Step 2: Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in pomegranate molasses. Remove from heat and cool.
Step 3: Put onion mixture into food processor along with butter, paprika, salt, cumin and cayenne. Process with on/off turns until nearly smooth. Scoop out into a covered container. Refrigerate covered up to 2 weeks. Use at room temperature.