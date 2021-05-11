Step 1: Heat a large well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onion. Cook and stir over medium heat until onion is soft and richly browned, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in pomegranate molasses. Remove from heat and cool.

Step 3: Put onion mixture into food processor along with butter, paprika, salt, cumin and cayenne. Process with on/off turns until nearly smooth. Scoop out into a covered container. Refrigerate covered up to 2 weeks. Use at room temperature.