4.5
2 ratings

Red Chile Garlic Butter

May 11, 2021 | 4:51pm
By
Amp up your grilled meat and veggies
Red Chile Garlic Butter Recipe
Eberly Film Labs / The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

Dollop small bits of this butter over grilled steak, burgers, chops, vegetables and corn as soon as they come off the grill.

Ready in
20 m
10 m
(prepare time)
8
Servings
138
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon safflower, sunflower or expeller-pressed canola oil
  • 1 large (10 to 12 ounces) sweet onion, halved, very thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 Tablespoons pomegranate molasse or balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 Cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 Teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 1 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cayenne, optional

Directions

Step 1: Heat a large well-seasoned cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onion. Cook and stir over medium heat until onion is soft and richly browned, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: Stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in pomegranate molasses. Remove from heat and cool.

Step 3: Put onion mixture into food processor along with butter, paprika, salt, cumin and cayenne. Process with on/off turns until nearly smooth. Scoop out into a covered container. Refrigerate covered up to 2 weeks. Use at room temperature.

