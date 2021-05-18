Sure, you can just skewer and grill meat and veggies for a quick meal. But if you want to take your kebab game to the next level, you're going to want to keep some smoky dry rub and chile garlic butter on hand all summer long. Slather them on and prepare to be wowed. This recipe originally appeared in the feature Welcome Grilling Season with Kebabs.
Notes
Boneless strip steak and filet work well here, too. You can also use boneless skinless chicken thighs or chunks of boneless pork loin; increase cooking time by about 5 minutes.
For the Smoky Dry Rub recipe, click here. For the Red Garlic Chile Butter recipe, click here.
Ingredients
- 2 Pounds (1 ½-inches thick) beef top sirloin steak, trimmed, cut into 1 ½-inch cubes
- ½ Cup Smoky dry rub, see note
- 8-12 small cremini or button mushrooms
- 8-12 large cherry tomatoes
- Arugula for serving
- Red chile garlic butter, optional; see note
- Chopped fresh cilantro
- Lime wedges
Directions
Step 1: Put beef pieces into a large bowl. Add the smoky dry rub and toss with clean hands to coat the meat well. Refrigerate covered at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.
Step 2: Place 1 piece of meat on a skewer. Add a mushroom, another piece of meat and then a cherry tomato. Repeat the pattern to fill the skewer and make 4 to 6 skewers as desired.
Step 3: Preheat a gas grill to medium-high or prepare a charcoal grill and let coals burn until they are covered with ash and glowing red.
Step 4: Place skewers directly over heat source on preheated grill. Cover the grill and cook 5 minutes.
Step 5: Turn skewers. Cover the grill and cook until meat is medium-rare and nearly firm when pressed 3 to 5 more minutes.
Step 6: Remove skewers from grill to a serving platter lined with arugula. Dot meat with bits of the red chile garlic butter, if using. Sprinkle with cilantro. Pass lime wedges for squeezing over skewers.