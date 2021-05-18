Step 1: Put beef pieces into a large bowl. Add the smoky dry rub and toss with clean hands to coat the meat well. Refrigerate covered at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Step 2: Place 1 piece of meat on a skewer. Add a mushroom, another piece of meat and then a cherry tomato. Repeat the pattern to fill the skewer and make 4 to 6 skewers as desired.

Step 3: Preheat a gas grill to medium-high or prepare a charcoal grill and let coals burn until they are covered with ash and glowing red.

Step 4: Place skewers directly over heat source on preheated grill. Cover the grill and cook 5 minutes.

Step 5: Turn skewers. Cover the grill and cook until meat is medium-rare and nearly firm when pressed 3 to 5 more minutes.

Step 6: Remove skewers from grill to a serving platter lined with arugula. Dot meat with bits of the red chile garlic butter, if using. Sprinkle with cilantro. Pass lime wedges for squeezing over skewers.