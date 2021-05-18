May 18, 2021 | 6:09pm
Eberly Film Labs for The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella, food styling
This rub tastes great on pork, beef, salmon and eggplant slices. So next time you're grilling, consider amping up the flavors with this super easy dry rub. This recipe originally appeared in the feature Welcome Grilling Season with Kebabs.
Ingredients
- 2 Teaspoons sweet paprike
- 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon ground cayenne
- 1 Teaspoon granulated garlic or 4 cloves garlic, crushed
Directions
In a small bowl, mix all ingredients. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 week. Use at room temperature.