Smoky Dry Rub

May 18, 2021 | 6:09pm
You're going to want to put this on everything
Smoky dry rub recipe
Eberly Film Labs for The Daily Meal; Shannon Kinsella, food styling

This rub tastes great on pork, beef, salmon and eggplant slices. So next time you're grilling, consider amping up the flavors with this super easy dry rub. This recipe originally appeared in the feature Welcome Grilling Season with Kebabs.

5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
6
Servings

Ingredients

  • 2 Teaspoons sweet paprike
  • 2 Teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cayenne
  • 1 Teaspoon granulated garlic or 4 cloves garlic, crushed

Directions

In a small bowl, mix all ingredients. Refrigerate, covered, up to 1 week. Use at room temperature.

