Most of America is staying home as a way to mitigate risks of the coronavirus spreading. Now, people across the country are trying to get their favorite food fix from their own kitchens. But there is one recipe that quarantine cooks want to know how to make more than anything else. Over the past 90 days, banana bread was the most uniquely searched recipe in Google.

It’s no secret that Americans have passed the time at home by making their own bread. Many folks have taken to social media to share their baking successes. But the one bread that tops them all is banana bread. It’s the perfect way to use up bananas that have started to brown, plus it’s easy to make and it’s delicious. There’s not much more you could ask for from a single dish.

Other dishes that Americans want to know how to make according to data provided by Google include hamburger, cinnamon rolls and a variety of chicken recipes.

But none could hold a candle to banana bread. And while the treat is always easy to make, one recipe sets the bar for baking skills even lower by swapping eggs and sugar for boxed cake mix, so you can save all of those staples for other easy dishes you can make out of the items in your pantry.

It’s no surprise that people want to keep busy during quarantine, and testing your cooking and baking skills is a great way to pass the time. If you need some recipe ideas, here’s the most uniquely searched recipe in your state.

Maybe you have grandma's recipe or maybe your friend passed you one when the craving struck, but if you are without a favorite banana bread recipe we have you covered. For one of our favorite banana bread recipes, click here.