chocolate chip banana bread

Preheat your oven to 350°F and grease your 9×5 bread loaf pan. Set aside.

In your large mixing bowl, whisk together your oil, sugar, and vanilla extract. Then, whisk in 1 egg at a time until fully mixed together.

Fold in your mashed bananas and then slowly mix in your box cake mix. Pour about 1/3 of the mix at a time, making sure it all fully mixes together.

Once fully mixed together, fold in 1 c. of your chocolate chips.

Pour into your 9×5 bread loaf pan and top with the remaining 1/2 c. chocolate chips.

Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until your bread passes the "toothpick check"

Once baked, allow your bread to cool for 10 minutes inside the bread loaf pan. After 10 minutes, transfer to a cooling rack for another 15-20 minutes.

Slice and enjoy! Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week after baking.