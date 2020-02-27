This recipe for chocolate chip banana bread is seriously foolproof, thanks to the box cake mix that makes your baking job easy. Your banana bread will be moist, fluffy and packed with chocolate chips — the perfect partner for sweet bananas. This dish is perfect for a snack, a warm and comforting breakfast or a brunch potluck.
Recipe courtesy of Bits and Bites
Notes
You can make this recipe fit your dietary restrictions by using gluten-free cake box mix.
Ingredients
- 1 15.25 yellow box cake mix
- 1/3 Cup oil
- 1 Tablespoon light brown sugar, packed
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2-3 mashed bananas
- 1 1/2 Cup dark chocolate chips, or another mix-in of choice
Directions
Preheat your oven to 350°F and grease your 9×5 bread loaf pan. Set aside.
In your large mixing bowl, whisk together your oil, sugar, and vanilla extract. Then, whisk in 1 egg at a time until fully mixed together.
Fold in your mashed bananas and then slowly mix in your box cake mix. Pour about 1/3 of the mix at a time, making sure it all fully mixes together.
Once fully mixed together, fold in 1 c. of your chocolate chips.
Pour into your 9×5 bread loaf pan and top with the remaining 1/2 c. chocolate chips.
Bake for 50-55 minutes, or until your bread passes the "toothpick check"
Once baked, allow your bread to cool for 10 minutes inside the bread loaf pan. After 10 minutes, transfer to a cooling rack for another 15-20 minutes.
Slice and enjoy! Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week after baking.