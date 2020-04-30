If you’re looking for a way to bring one of the most iconic breakfast foods to your table, then you have to make this recipe for cinnamon raisin French toast. This dynamic combination of cinnamon raisin bread, brown sugar and maple syrup can be cooked in a multicooker like an Instant Pot in only 30 minutes.

Easy Dessert Recipes You Can Make With Five Ingredients or Fewer

This recipe is the perfect side dish if you’re looking to add something sweet to breakfast. Pair it with a fun homemade coffee recipe and some perfectly scrambled eggs, and you're good to go.

For this recipe you’re going to need to make your own custard by whisking together milk, eggs and maple syrup to pour over the bread. But, if you happen to be out of those ingredients, here are some baking and cooking substitutions everyone should know about.

This is the perfect recipe to serve at Mother’s Day brunch, or to just spice up your usual breakfast of eggs and bacon. But, if cinnamon raisin French toast isn’t up your alley, here are some other amazing breakfast dishes you can make using an Instant Pot.

Cinnamon Raisin French Toast Casserole

Ingredients:

4 slices of cinnamon raisin bread

2 large eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Thin slices of butter

Sprinkle of brown sugar

Directions:



Prepare the bread: Lightly grease an oven safe bowl or cake pan with butter or oil. Cube cinnamon raisin bread into about 1 inch pieces and add to the bowl.

Make and add the custard: Whisk together milk, eggs and maple syrup. Pour over the bread pieces, pressing down gently so the bread soaks the custard. Let is rest for 5 mins. This allows the bread to soak up the liquid.

Cover the bowl with aluminum foil. Pour 1-2 cups of water in the inner pot. Place a trivet, and place the french toast bowl on top of the trivet. Close the lid and set Manual/Pressure Cook for 15 minutes (high) on sealing mode.

When cook time is done, carefully release pressure (QR), by turning the valve to ‘venting’ position in DUO models, or by pushing down the pressure valve in ULTRA models.

For the optional topping: Thinly slice butter and place all over the baked bread pieces. Sprinkle brown sugar evenly over the bread. Broil it in the oven for 1-2 minute or so, or until butter melts all over the bread and the sugar starts to caramelize. Cool for 5 minutes and dig in. Pour some warmed maple syrup and enjoy.