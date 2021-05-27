When it comes to grilling, corn is among the most popular things to cook. If you can master grilling ribs or burgers, then you can definitely learn how to grill corn.

The easiest way to grill corn is to do so with the husk still on. This will save you time from having to shuck and clean the corn before cooking and give a nice, smoky flavor while keeping the corn moist from steam inside the husk.

One common grill mistake beginners make is throwing very flammable things, like wooden skewers on the grill without soaking them. Corn husks fall in this same category. Before grilling, soak the husks in salt water for at least an hour to avoid flare-ups and to keep your corn from turning into ash.

Also be sure to preheat your grill before cooking. If you’re using a charcoal grill, prepare it for direct cooking. For gas grills, you can heat to medium-high temperature. Drain your corn from the water and place the husks on the grill. Make sure to occasionally turn the corn when cooking. Though it may be difficult to gauge when the corn is ready, just roast the corn until the husk is blackened and the corn is tender when squeezed. It should take about 30 minutes to fully cook. Voila! You’re done. It's actually that easy!

Now that you know how to grill corn, you can move on to seasoning it. Some people enjoy simply coating their corn in butter or sprinkling some salt on it, but you can try to spice up the flavors with a red chile garlic butter to make this seasonal veggie extra special. Cook thinly-sliced onions in a pan until brown, add in crushed garlic and a few tablespoons of pomegranate molasses or balsamic vinegar. Put this onion mixture in a food processor with butter, paprika, cumin, salt and cayenne pepper. Once it’s done, slather this red chile butter on your corn and take in the spicy and smoky flavors. You can also use this butter to add some heat to everything else you need to cook on the grill this summer.

Ingredients:

8 ears corn, in the husks

Red chile garlic butter

Directions:

Step 1: Cover the corn with water in a large cooler or container. Set aside for at least 1 hour.

Step 2: While the corn is soaking, make the red chile garlic butter.

Step 3: Prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking, or heat a gas grill to medium-high. Drain the corn; place on the grill in a single layer.

Step 4: Grill, turning occasionally and adding coals as needed until the husks are blackened and the corn feels tender when squeezed, about 30 minutes. (Corn will stay hot for 30 minutes in an empty, covered cooler.)

Step 5: Shuck the corn; slather with red chile garlic butter and serve.

