Knowing how to make the perfect omelet may seem daunting, but as long as you have some pateience and know how to flip an egg, it's not as hard as you might think. Want prove? This easy recipe for a Southern-inspired pimento cheese omelet is done in just 15 minutes.

Oozing with cheese, red pepper jelly and perfectly crisp bacon, this pimento cheese omelet is a decadent combination of the country's most iconic breakfast foods. Serve it for your next weekend brunch or just as something to look forward to on a weekday morning.

There are plenty of ways to cook eggs, but an omelet is perhaps one of the most essential. Start by melting some butter on a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Then pour the whisked eggs onto the pan and stir lightly using a rubber spatula. Once the egg mixture has set, flip it over and let it finish cooking until fluffy yet firm.

Add the pimento cheese to the center and top with red pepper jelly and cooked bacon. Fold the omelet in half and serve. If you have some eggs that are about to go to waste, this is one of many recipes that use a lot of eggs.

Pimento Cheese Omelet

Ingredients

3 Handsome Brook Farm eggs

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, cold

2-3 tablespoons pimento cheese, room temperature

1 tablespoon red pepper jelly

3-4 strips thick-cut high-quality smoked bacon, cooked and crumbled

Directions

Crack eggs into a small mixing bowl and whisk together until thoroughly combined.

Pre-heat a nonstick saute pan over medium-high heat.

Add butter and let melt.

Then add egg mixture and stir using a rubber spatula.

Once egg mixture has set, flip mixture completely over.

Add pimento cheese in the center and top with red pepper jelly and cooked bacon.

Fold omelet in half and slide it onto a plate.

This recipe is from chef Suzanne Vizethann and courtesy of Handsome Brook Farms.