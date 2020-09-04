One of the biggest food trends last year was meatless options, with plant-based burgers, in particular, rising in popularity at grocery stores and on fast food menus. Impossible Foods has risen as one of the most prominent companies selling plant-based meat substitutes. The company is best known for the Impossible Burger, which has made an appearance on the menu at Burger King and White Castle, among other prominent chains.

According to Impossible Foods, its Americana Impossible Burger is the one that “started it all.”

Apparently a favorite among employees, the recipe for this popular burger features an Americana sauce made with pepperoncini, ketchup, sriracha, dill pickle relish and mayonnaise — preferably plant-based if you’d like to keep it completely vegan-friendly.

Making this burger will take you less than an hour, and it’s one of the best recipes we have to step up your burger game.

Americana Impossible Burger



Ingredients:

1 package Impossible Burger

1/2 cup of mayonnaise, preferably plant-based

1 tablespoon of sriracha

1 tablespoon of pepperoncini

1 red onion

8 tomato slices

Salt and pepper

4 slices of American cheese, preferably plant-based

2 tablespoons of ketchup

1 tablespoon of dill pickle relish

4 butter lettuce leaves

4 brioche buns

Dill pickle chips



Directions:

Form 1 package of Impossible Burger into 4 burger patties. Season to taste.



Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side.



Add a slice of cheese on top and cover until the cheese has melted.



Mince the pepperoncini and combine with mayo, ketchup, sriracha and dill pickle relish.



Thinly slice the onion.



Toast the buns and then cover with the Americana sauce.



Top with the burger, lettuce, onion, and dill pickle chips.