Americana Impossible Burger

This Impossible Burger recipe is a fan-favorite among Impossible Food employees. The burger pattie is first cooked, then covered in melted cheese and Americana sauce.
Recipe courtesy of Impossible Foods.
Ingredients
- 1 package Impossible Burger
- 4 slices American cheese
- 1/2 Cup Mayo
- 2 Tablespoons ketchup
- 1 Tablespoon sriracha
- 1 Tablespoon dill pickle relish
- 1 Tablespoon pepperoncini
- 4 Leaves butter lettuce
- 1 red onion
- 4 brioche buns
- 8 slices tomato
- Dill pickle chips
- Salt and pepper
Directions
COOK THE IMPOSSIBLE: Form 1 package of Impossible™ Burger into 4 burger patties. Season to taste. Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add a slice of cheese on top and cover until the cheese has melted. *Make it 100% plant-based with plant-based cheese.
MAKE THE AMERICANA SAUCE: Mince the pepperoncini and combine with mayo, ketchup, sriracha, and dill pickle relish. *Make it 100% plant-based with plant-based mayo.
ASSEMBLE: Thinly slice the onion. Toast the buns and then cover with the Americana sauce. Top with the burger, lettuce, onion, and dill pickle chips.
SERVE, SHARE, AND ENJOY: Makes four delicious Impossible burgers.