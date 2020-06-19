  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Americana Impossible Burger

June 19, 2020
A plant-based delight
AMERICANA IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Photo courtesy of Impossible Foods

This Impossible Burger recipe is a fan-favorite among Impossible Food employees. The burger pattie is first cooked, then covered in melted cheese and Americana sauce. 

Recipe courtesy of Impossible Foods

Ready in
30 m
10 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Related Recipes
5 Trendy Burger Recipes
50 Best Burger Recipes
Chefs' Favorite Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 package Impossible Burger
  • 4 slices American cheese
  • 1/2 Cup Mayo
  • 2 Tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 Tablespoon sriracha
  • 1 Tablespoon dill pickle relish
  • 1 Tablespoon pepperoncini
  • 4 Leaves butter lettuce
  • 1 red onion
  • 4 brioche buns
  • 8 slices tomato
  • Dill pickle chips
  • Salt and pepper

Directions

COOK THE IMPOSSIBLE: Form 1 package of Impossible™ Burger into 4 burger patties. Season to taste. Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add a slice of cheese on top and cover until the cheese has melted. *Make it 100% plant-based with plant-based cheese.

MAKE THE AMERICANA SAUCE: Mince the pepperoncini and combine with mayo, ketchup, sriracha, and dill pickle relish. *Make it 100% plant-based with plant-based mayo.

ASSEMBLE: Thinly slice the onion. Toast the buns and then cover with the Americana sauce. Top with the burger, lettuce, onion, and dill pickle chips.

SERVE, SHARE, AND ENJOY: Makes four delicious Impossible burgers.

Tags
best recipes