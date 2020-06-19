Americana Impossible Burger

COOK THE IMPOSSIBLE: Form 1 package of Impossible™ Burger into 4 burger patties. Season to taste. Cook over medium-high heat for 2-3 minutes on each side. Add a slice of cheese on top and cover until the cheese has melted. *Make it 100% plant-based with plant-based cheese.

MAKE THE AMERICANA SAUCE: Mince the pepperoncini and combine with mayo, ketchup, sriracha, and dill pickle relish. *Make it 100% plant-based with plant-based mayo.

ASSEMBLE: Thinly slice the onion. Toast the buns and then cover with the Americana sauce. Top with the burger, lettuce, onion, and dill pickle chips.

SERVE, SHARE, AND ENJOY: Makes four delicious Impossible burgers.