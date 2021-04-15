If you've taken a trip to Trader Joe's, chances are you're familiar with the grocery store's beloved "Everything but the Bagel Seasoning." The superb salty seasoning is an easy way to replicate the flavors of an everything bagel from home, even if you just sprinkle it over a piece of buttered toast. But the seasoning can be used for way more than simply spicing up your avocado toast, and this recipe for everything roasted cauliflower is a testament to that.

What's in Season in Spring: Asparagus, Spinach, Peas and More

Although the seasoning blend was made popular largely by Trader Joe's, there's no need to trekk to the store to get it. You can find dupes out in the world and make your own everything bagel seasoning at home as long as you have flaky sea salt, dried garlic, dried onion, sesame seeds and poppy seeds on hand. Once well mixed, the blend is a great topping for anything from eggs to roasted cauliflower, which is how it's used in this recipe.

To make everything roasted cauliflower you'll need just five ingredients: cauliflower, olive oil, everything bagel seasoning, salt and fresh parsley. Although it may seem like an unlikely cast of characters, the seasoning mixture complements the slight nuttiness of the cauliflower, while the parsley ties the entire dish together with its light, earthy flavor.

But despite the recipe's simplicity, cauliflower (whether it's served as a side or as a main dish like cauliflower wings) isn't easy to get right. The key to perfectly roasting the veggie is to cut it into bite sized pieces, toss it in oil and spread it evenly on a baking sheet. If you overcrowd the pan, the cauliflower will take longer to cook and it won't get that desired crispiness.

Once spread it's spread onto a pan, sprinkle the cauliflower with everything bagel seasoning and salt and roast for about 20 minutes. The easy to make dish is perfect to serve as a side dish to more of our delicious vegan recipes that will make you want to go plant-based.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients

2 large heads cauliflower

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup everything bagel seasoning blend

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh parsley

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 375F. Have 2 large rimmed baking sheets ready.

Step 2: Remove core and outer leaves from cauliflower heads. Break florets apart, then cut them into large, nearly bite-size, pieces. Place in a large bowl. Add oil; toss to coat well.

Step 3: Divide cauliflower among baking sheets, spreading them in a single layer. Sprinkle generously with the everything bagel seasoning blend and the salt.

Step 4: Roast, stirring once or twice, until tender when pierced with a knife and slightly golden, about 20 minutes. If working ahead, cool completely before packing into covered containers. Reheat in the microwave and garnish with parsley.

.