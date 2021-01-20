Korean Air Fried Cauliflower

To make the batter for the cauliflower, whisk together the flour, cornstarch, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Slowly whisk in the water until you have created a thick batter. Place a cooling rack over a board lined with wax or parchment paper. Dip the cauliflower florets in the batter and then place them on the rack to allow the excess batter to drip off.

Spray the basket of the air fryer lightly with oil. Working in batches, arrange the battered florets in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Cook at 350°F (180°C) for 12 minutes until the florets are browned on the outside and tender on the inside.

Place the cooked florets in the bowl with the sauce and toss to coat. Garnish with sesame seeds and scallions. Repeat with the remaining florets. Serve warm.