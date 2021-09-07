Whether you are looking for a last minute pareve Rosh Hashanah dessert, a non-dairy brunch recipe, or even a nut-free snack cake for your kids, this versatile cinnamon apple sheet cake hits all the autumnal marks. Using mostly ingredients you likely have in your pantry, the recipe for this simple cake is one you'll reach for time and again.

A Handy Guide to the Most Popular Apple Varieties and Their Uses

Whether you've been apple picking or have just stocked up on the season's bounty at the farmers market or grocery store, there are no shortage of great apple recipes to make. But if you're looking for something a little different from homemade applesauce, apple butter, or even traditional Jewish apple cake, this sheet cake is a nice change of pace.

First, apple slices are mixed with cinnamon and sugar. Then you make a batter of flour, baking soda, sugar, eggs, oil, orange juice and vanilla. You pour half the batter in the pan, top with the cinnamon-sugar apples, then the remaining batter. Bake, then top with a simple powdered sugar glaze, if you like. That's it. It's a truly amazing dessert recipe to try at home.

This recipe by JeanMarie Brownson was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients

Vegetable shortening for greasing the pan

3 cups plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 large (or 6 or 7 small) Gala, Honeycrisp or SweeTango apples, about 1 1/2 pounds total

1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

1 cup expeller-pressed canola oil or safflower oil

1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

1/2 cup powdered sugar

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.

Step 2: Use vegetable shortening to heavily grease the interior of a 13-by-9-inch metal baking pan.

Step 3: Add 2 tablespoons flour to the pan. Working over the sink, shake the pan to coat it on all sides with flour. Shake out any excess flour.

Step 4: Peel, core and quarter apples. Slice the apples into 1/4-inch thick wedges. (If your apples are large, cut the wedges in half.)

Step 5: Put apples into a medium bowl. Stir in brown sugar and cinnamon; mix well.

Step 6: Mix remaining 3 cups flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Step 7: Whisk eggs together in a small bowl.

Step 8: Make a well in center of flour; pour in oil, orange juice and vanilla. Pour in beaten eggs.

Step 9: Use a large rubber spatula to gently fold the mixture just until all the flour is moistened.

Step 10: Spread about two-thirds of the batter over the bottom of the prepared pan. Gently arrange apple mixture over the batter, being careful not to let apples touch the sides of the pan. Use the spatula to dollop the remaining batter evenly over apples (they won't be completely covered).

Step 11: Bake until top is nicely browned and wooden pick inserted in a batter area comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool in pan on wire rack.

Step 12: Stir a couple of teaspoons of water into the powdered sugar in a small bowl to make a smooth, thickish glaze.

Step 13: Use a large fork to drizzle the glaze over the warm cake. Serve cake while it's still warm.