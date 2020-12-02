Cinnamon Apple Sheet Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Use vegetable shortening to heavily grease the interior of a 13-by-9-inch metal baking pan.

Add 2 tablespoons flour to the pan. Working over the sink, shake the pan to coat it on all sides with flour. Shake out any excess flour.

Peel, core and quarter apples. Slice the apples into 1/4-inch thick wedges. (If your apples are large, cut the wedges in half.)

Put apples into a medium bowl. Stir in brown sugar and cinnamon; mix well.

Mix remaining 3 cups flour, granulated sugar, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Whisk eggs together in a small bowl.

Make a well in center of flour; pour in oil, orange juice and vanilla. Pour in beaten eggs.

Use a large rubber spatula to gently fold the mixture just until all the flour is moistened.

Spread about two-thirds of the batter over the bottom of the prepared pan.

Gently arrange apple mixture over the batter, being careful not to let apples touch the sides of the pan.

Use the spatula to dollop the remaining batter evenly over apples (they won't be completely covered).

Bake until top is nicely browned and wooden pick inserted in a batter area comes out clean, about 50 minutes. Cool in pan on wire rack.

Stir a couple of teaspoons of water into the powdered sugar in a small bowl to make a smooth, thickish glaze.

Use a large fork to drizzle the glaze over the warm cake. Serve cake while it's still warm.