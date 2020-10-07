The options are endless when it comes to autumn soups and stews. You can always keep things classic with a cup of chicken noodle or go the extra mile by making this autumnal apple and butternut squash soup.

From the creamy, nutty butternut squash to the hint of sweetness from apple cider, this recipe highlights the best flavors of fall. The autumnal soup is one of the best ways to use apples this fall after a long day of picking them at an orchard. It's a great casual weeknight dinner option, especially alongside some homemade bread.

After roasting the squash and sauteeing the onion and apple, combine the ingredients in a large stockpot. Add in the apple cider and chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Once the soup has simmered for about 15 minutes, puree it until you've reached a smooth consistency.

Serve the dish with a scoop of sour cream. Cozy up in your favorite sweater and enjoy the warmth of your delicious soup recipe that's perfect for fall.

Apple and Butternut Squash Soup

Ingredients

3 cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

3 cups apples, peeled, quartered and chopped

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 teaspoon dried ginger

Pinch nutmeg

1/2 cup apple cider

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

Sour cream or plain yogurt (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425.

Toss squash with olive oil and spread in an even layer on a baking sheet.

Roast the squash until tender, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the butter over medium-low heat in a large stockpot.

Add the onion, fresh ginger and apple and toss to coat with the butter.

Saute onion and apple until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, nutmeg and dried ginger.

Continue to saute a few additional minutes until fragrant.

Add squash to pot and stir to combine.

Add the apple cider and chicken broth and bring mixture to a boil.

Turn down heat and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10-15 minutes.

Puree soup until you have reached a smooth but thick consistency using an immersion blender or food processor.

Serve hot garnished with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream.

Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop