Apple and Butternut Squash Soup

This soup showcases the best fall flavors — butternut squash with a hint of crisp apples. The fresh ginger adds a hint of warm spice that goes so wonderfully with the roasted squash.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 3 Cups apples, peeled, quartered and chopped
- Pinch red pepper flakes
- 1 Teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced
- 1 Teaspoon dried ginger
- Pinch nutmeg
- 1/2 Cup apple cider
- 3 Cups chicken or vegetable broth
- Sour cream or plain yogurt (optional)
Directions
Preheat oven to 425.
Toss squash with olive oil and spread in an even layer on a baking sheet.
Roast the squash until tender, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, melt the butter over medium-low heat in a large stockpot.
Add the onion, fresh ginger and apple and toss to coat with the butter.
Saute onion and apple until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes.
Season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, nutmeg and dried ginger.
Continue to saute a few additional minutes until fragrant.
Add squash to pot and stir to combine.
Add the apple cider and chicken broth and bring mixture to a boil.
Turn down heat and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10-15 minutes.
Puree soup until you have reached a smooth but thick consistency using an immersion blender or food processor.
Serve hot garnished with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream.