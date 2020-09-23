Apple and Butternut Squash Soup

Preheat oven to 425.

Toss squash with olive oil and spread in an even layer on a baking sheet.

Roast the squash until tender, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the butter over medium-low heat in a large stockpot.

Add the onion, fresh ginger and apple and toss to coat with the butter.

Saute onion and apple until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, nutmeg and dried ginger.

Continue to saute a few additional minutes until fragrant.

Add squash to pot and stir to combine.

Add the apple cider and chicken broth and bring mixture to a boil.

Turn down heat and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10-15 minutes.

Puree soup until you have reached a smooth but thick consistency using an immersion blender or food processor.

Serve hot garnished with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream.