
4.5
2 ratings

Apple and Butternut Squash Soup

September 23, 2020 | 4:55pm
A quintessential autumn soup
Courtesy of West of the Loop

This soup showcases the best fall flavors — butternut squash with a hint of crisp apples. The fresh ginger adds a hint of warm spice  that goes so wonderfully with the roasted squash. 

Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop 

Ready in
50 m
15 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
6
Servings
146
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 3 Cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 3 Cups apples, peeled, quartered and chopped
  • Pinch red pepper flakes
  • 1 Teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 1 Teaspoon dried ginger
  • Pinch nutmeg
  • 1/2 Cup apple cider
  • 3 Cups chicken or vegetable broth
  • Sour cream or plain yogurt (optional)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425.

Toss squash with olive oil and spread in an even layer on a baking sheet.

Roast the squash until tender, about 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, melt the butter over medium-low heat in a large stockpot.

Add the onion, fresh ginger and apple and toss to coat with the butter.

Saute onion and apple until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes.

Season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, nutmeg and dried ginger.

Continue to saute a few additional minutes until fragrant.

Add squash to pot and stir to combine.

Add the apple cider and chicken broth and bring mixture to a boil.

Turn down heat and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10-15 minutes.

Puree soup until you have reached a smooth but thick consistency using an immersion blender or food processor.

Serve hot garnished with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream.

Nutritional Facts
Servings6
Calories Per Serving146
Total Fat9g13%
Sugar9gN/A
Saturated3g16%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Protein1g1.9%
Carbs19g6%
Vitamin A410µg46%
Vitamin B60.1mg10.7%
Vitamin C18mg20%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K7µg6%
Calcium45mg4%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)21µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)21µg5%
Iron0.7mg3.9%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)1mg6%
Phosphorus33mg5%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium338mg7%
Sodium23mg1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water240gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.5%
Tags
apple
best recipes
butternut squash
butternut squash soup
fall soups