4.5
2 ratings

Brown Bread

February 12, 2021 | 5:45pm
Serve with a thick slather of Irish butter
pbd Studio/Shutterstock

Want to bake something special that's not Irish soda bread? We dug into our recipe box for a delicious bread you can make at home in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.

This recipe is from McCarthy's Red Stag Pub in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.

Ready in
1 h
20 m
(prepare time)
40 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
170
Calories Per Serving
Notes

If you can't find wholemeal flour in your local grocery store, you can purchase it online or in specialty stores.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 Tablespoon baking soda
  • 1 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 Cups wholemeal flour
  • 1/2 Cup plus 1 teaspoon rolled oats
  • 1/4 Cup steel cut oats
  • 2 1/4 cups buttermilk

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Grease an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, sift together 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 tablespoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon kosher salt.

Step 3: Add 3/4 cups wholemeal flour, 1/2 cup rolled oats, and 1/4 cup steel cut oats to the bowl and mix with a whisk or your hands.

Step 4: Add 2 1/4 cups buttermilk and mix with hands. Do not overmix or bread will become tough.

Step 5: Pour into greased loaf pan and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon rolled oats.

Step 6: Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Rotate the pan and bake for 20 more minutes.

Step 7: Allow bread to cool before slicing. Keep remaining bread refrigerated.

Nutritional Facts
Total Fat2g2%
Sugar4gN/A
Saturated0.5g2.7%
Cholesterol3mg1%
Protein7g14%
Carbs33g11%
Vitamin A10µg1%
Vitamin B120.2µg6.3%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.8%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.3%
Vitamin K0.5µg0.4%
Calcium91mg9%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)17µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)71µg18%
Folic acid32µgN/A
Iron2mg10%
Magnesium48mg12%
Monounsaturated0.4gN/A
Niacin (B3)2mg12%
Phosphorus159mg23%
Polyunsaturated0.4gN/A
Potassium195mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.2mg18.2%
Sodium368mg15%
Thiamin (B1)0.3mg23.8%
Water67gN/A
Zinc1mg8.9%
Tags
baking
best recipes
bread
holidays
ireland
oats
St. Patrick's Day
steel cut oats
wholemeal flour