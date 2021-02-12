Brown Bread

Step 1: Preheat oven to 400 F. Grease an 8-by-4-inch loaf pan.

Step 2: In a medium bowl, sift together 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, 1/2 tablespoon baking soda and 1 teaspoon kosher salt.

Step 3: Add 3/4 cups wholemeal flour, 1/2 cup rolled oats, and 1/4 cup steel cut oats to the bowl and mix with a whisk or your hands.

Step 4: Add 2 1/4 cups buttermilk and mix with hands. Do not overmix or bread will become tough.

Step 5: Pour into greased loaf pan and sprinkle with 1 teaspoon rolled oats.

Step 6: Place in the oven and bake for 20 minutes. Rotate the pan and bake for 20 more minutes.

Step 7: Allow bread to cool before slicing. Keep remaining bread refrigerated.