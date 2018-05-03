The sun is shining and you are surrounded by family and friends. The coals are turning grey and the moment is fast approaching — the time to grill has almost arrived. A steak can be a beautiful thing to cook over open heat and fire, but can also be rather intimidating. In reality, cooking steaks is a very straightforward thing to do, as long as you understand some basic rules. With a few tips from the pros you can produce restaurant-quality results in your own backyard.

We consulted a couple of experts for their advice on how to achieve consistent, flavorful results every time you hit the grill with some steaks. John Schenk is the corporate executive chef at Strip House Steakhouse, with locations in Houston, New York City, and Las Vegas. Prior to his role at Strip House, he served as executive chef at Monkey Bar and Mad.61 at Barney's New York. His simple, memorable advice will ensure juicy, tender, flavorful steaks each time.

Jan Birnbaum is a partner in San Francisco's critically acclaimed Epic Roasthouse and was the executive chef until 2013. Birnbaum has more than 30 years of experience and currently emphasizes a "no-nonsense approach to food" — making him the perfect man to ask for some "no-nonsense advice." He has helped open a number of well-reviewed restaurants, including Sazerac in Seattle and his own Catahoula in Napa Valley, California.

Armed with the right tips and tricks, you can achieve meat nirvana every time, so simply folllow these excellent steak grilling tips from the pros.

Daisy Nichols and Will Budiaman contributed to this story.