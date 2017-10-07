The American Bar at The Savoy in London Is Named The Best Bar in the World

The American Bar in London’s Savoy Hotel has just unseated New York’s Dead Rabbit for the title of the best bar in the world, taking the number one spot after coming in second in 2016. Dead Rabbit dropped to the fifth spot in the rankings, but three New York bars are still among the top 10 bars in the world, including NoMad in the NoMad hotel and Attaboy.
The World’s 50 Best Bar Awards were held at London’s Southwark Cathedral on Thursday, October 5. The rankings are determined by the votes of 500 Academy members from 55 countries, who represent “the strongest, most diverse collection of industry experts ever assembled to express their view on the best bars in the world,” according to a statement.
London earned the most awards for a single city, with four bars in the top 10, eight bars in the top 50, and American Bar in the number one spot. The U.S. was the most represented country overall, with 13 bars ranking among the world’s top 50.
In the U.S., NoMad at the NoMad Hotel in New York ranked as the third best bar overall, and the best bar in North America. Dead Rabbit, named the best bar in the world in 2016, ranked fifth this year. Attaboy was number 8 on the list this year, and this is its first appearance in the top 10.
Dante, in New York, is 16th on the list, and Miami’s Broken Shaker is number 18. Trick Dog in San Francisco and Sweet Liberty in Miami are numbers 26 and 27, respectively.
The brand-new BlackTail in New York, created by the co-founders of Dead Rabbit, is number 32 on the list, and was named the Best New Opening of 2017. New York's Employees Only is number 37.
Chicago’s Aviary is number 41, dropping two spots from 39 last year. New York’s Mace is number 42.
San Francisco’s ABV and Tommy’s are 46 and 48, respectively, bringing the total number of U.S. cocktail bars on the list to 13.
Below is the complete list of winners:
1. American Bar, The Savoy Hotel, London
2. Dandelyan, Mondrian London, London
3. The NoMad, NoMad Hotel, New York
4. Connaught Bar, The Connaught, London
5. The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog, New York
6. The Clumsies, Athens
7. Manhattan, Singapore
8. Attaboy, New York
9. Bar Termini, London
10. Speak Low, Shanghai
11. Little Red Door, Paris
12. Happiness Forgets, London
13. High Five, Tokyo
14. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City
15. Atlas, Singapore
16. Dante, New York
17. Oriole, London
18. Broken Shaker, Miami
19. Candelaria, Paris
20. Himkok, Oslo
21. The Gibson, London
22. Black Pearl, Melbourne
23. Floreria Atlántico, Buenos Aires
24. Operation Dagger, Singapore
25. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore
26. Trick Dog, San Francisco
27. Sweet Liberty, Miami
28. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei
29. Lost & Found, Nicosia, Cyprus
30. Baba Au Rum, Athens
31. Tippling Club, Singapore
32. BlackTail, New York
33. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome
34. Le Syndicat, Paris
35. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam
36. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
37. Employees Only, New York
38. Schumann’s, Munich
39. La Factoría, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
40. Quinary, Hong Kong
41. Aviary, Chicago
42. Mace, New York
43. Nightjar, London
44. Linje Tio, Stockholm
45. The Baxter Inn, Sydney
46. ABV, San Francisco
47. Native, Singapore
48. Tommy's, San Francisco
49. Lobster Bar, Hong Kong
50. Imperial Craft, Tel Aviv
