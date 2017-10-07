The American Bar at The Savoy in London Is Named The Best Bar in the World

The American Bar in London’s Savoy Hotel has just unseated New York’s Dead Rabbit for the title of the best bar in the world, taking the number one spot after coming in second in 2016. Dead Rabbit dropped to the fifth spot in the rankings, but three New York bars are still among the top 10 bars in the world, including NoMad in the NoMad hotel and Attaboy. More on London Biting Into Meat Fruit at London’s Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

The World’s 50 Best Bar Awards were held at London’s Southwark Cathedral on Thursday, October 5. The rankings are determined by the votes of 500 Academy members from 55 countries, who represent “the strongest, most diverse collection of industry experts ever assembled to express their view on the best bars in the world,” according to a statement.

London earned the most awards for a single city, with four bars in the top 10, eight bars in the top 50, and American Bar in the number one spot. The U.S. was the most represented country overall, with 13 bars ranking among the world’s top 50.

In the U.S., NoMad at the NoMad Hotel in New York ranked as the third best bar overall, and the best bar in North America. Dead Rabbit, named the best bar in the world in 2016, ranked fifth this year. Attaboy was number 8 on the list this year, and this is its first appearance in the top 10.

Dante, in New York, is 16th on the list, and Miami’s Broken Shaker is number 18. Trick Dog in San Francisco and Sweet Liberty in Miami are numbers 26 and 27, respectively.

The brand-new BlackTail in New York, created by the co-founders of Dead Rabbit, is number 32 on the list, and was named the Best New Opening of 2017. New York's Employees Only is number 37.

Chicago’s Aviary is number 41, dropping two spots from 39 last year. New York’s Mace is number 42.

San Francisco’s ABV and Tommy’s are 46 and 48, respectively, bringing the total number of U.S. cocktail bars on the list to 13.

Below is the complete list of winners:

1. American Bar, The Savoy Hotel, London

2. Dandelyan, Mondrian London, London

3. The NoMad, NoMad Hotel, New York

4. Connaught Bar, The Connaught, London

5. The Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog, New York

6. The Clumsies, Athens

7. Manhattan, Singapore

8. Attaboy, New York

9. Bar Termini, London

10. Speak Low, Shanghai

11. Little Red Door, Paris

12. Happiness Forgets, London

13. High Five, Tokyo

14. Licorería Limantour, Mexico City

15. Atlas, Singapore

16. Dante, New York

17. Oriole, London

18. Broken Shaker, Miami

19. Candelaria, Paris

20. Himkok, Oslo

21. The Gibson, London

22. Black Pearl, Melbourne

23. Floreria Atlántico, Buenos Aires

24. Operation Dagger, Singapore

25. 28 HongKong Street, Singapore

26. Trick Dog, San Francisco

27. Sweet Liberty, Miami

28. Indulge Experimental Bistro, Taipei

29. Lost & Found, Nicosia, Cyprus

30. Baba Au Rum, Athens

31. Tippling Club, Singapore

32. BlackTail, New York

33. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy, Rome

34. Le Syndicat, Paris

35. Tales & Spirits, Amsterdam

36. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

37. Employees Only, New York

38. Schumann’s, Munich

39. La Factoría, Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

40. Quinary, Hong Kong

41. Aviary, Chicago

42. Mace, New York

43. Nightjar, London

44. Linje Tio, Stockholm

45. The Baxter Inn, Sydney

46. ABV, San Francisco

47. Native, Singapore

48. Tommy's, San Francisco

49. Lobster Bar, Hong Kong

50. Imperial Craft, Tel Aviv

