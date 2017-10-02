Chicago's Avant-Garde Cocktail Den The Aviary Opens in NYC

After much anticipation, the experimental cocktail bar from Chicago’s Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas, The Aviary, is set to open in New York City atop the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. The Aviary has been referred to as "one of the country’s most interesting cocktail pilgrimages," and "an experience, from sense of place to taste, that is achieved with playfulness, authenticity, and even restraint." The Daily Meal even ranked it as the No. 1 bar in America a few years ago.

Its new East Coast location will serve the same kind of mind-blowing beverages as at its Midwest home base. The menu explores a host of cocktails by drinks director Micah Melton, such as the “Wake n Bake,” a rye, coffee and orange infused Vermouth with coffee liquor. The drink is reportedly delivered inside an airtight bag filled with the deep aroma of an everything bagel. But if the avant-garde is not for you, Aviary is also mixing up their versions of classics, such as espresso martinis and micheladas.

The Aviary’s food offerings are just as diverse and inventive as the drink menu. According to Fine Dining Lovers, Thai, Japanese, Italian, and Peruvian flavors are heavily featured in Aviary New York’s dishes. The publication reports that the location will eventually be open all day, serving not only dinner but also a breakfast inspired by creator Achatz’s recent visit to Melbourne.

