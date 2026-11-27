3 Best New Pyrex Products Of 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Pyrex has remained an icon of the American kitchen for generations through multiple changes in ownership, product lines, and consumer habits. The brand's good name is built on a well-earned reputation for durable glass bakeware, even after changes to its glass formula that people have loved to argue about for decades.
Unsatisfied with resting on its laurels, Pyrex is still producing brand new designs in 2026. But Pyrex is a much bigger company than when it started out over a century ago, and that means it now makes a lot more than super tough glassware, even if that's still a core part of the product lineup.
One of Pyrex's best new products this year follows in this soda-lime glass tradition, improving on existing designs with extra built-in grippiness. But the other two standouts are part of Pyrex's newer, non-glass product lines. One excellent example will look vaguely familiar to anyone in the food industry, as they seem inspired by the stainless steel prep bowls that seem ubiquitous in professional kitchens. And another is part of an all-new line of stainless steel bakeware that can cook almost anything you need.
EZHold 2-Quart/3-Quart Bakeware Set
One reason that vintage Pyrex is so in demand is for certain pieces' borosilicate glass bodies, which have superior thermal shock resistance to the more modern soda-lime formula. Buyers on that side of the debate will be interested in the new EZHold bakeware set, which is made from borosilicate glass similar to the old pieces that collectors cherish.
New to these designs are the silicone covers for the grips on both baking dishes, making you feel more secure as you handle them around the kitchen. The silicone is freezer, microwave, and preheated oven safe just like the glass, meaning your grip can be secure from prepping to cooking and reheating to cleaning. They're especially perfect for passing around side dishes at a big dinner.
But if you're looking for this set or individual pieces on Pyrex's website or at most major retailers, you will be out of luck. It debuted in October 2026 as an apparent Walmart exclusive, where it is available online or in stores.
Metal Bakeware 8-Piece Set
Anyone who's shopped for cookware has wondered about the difference between glass and metal baking pans, and when to use each one. And while Pyrex certainly proves that glass has its place, metal is a culinary industry standard for a reason. It conducts and releases heat better than glass, and can cook virtually anything. It's no surprise, then, that Pyrex recently entered this market.
Pyrex rolled out its new metal bakeware line in April 2026, and this 8-piece set is a broad-based introduction to the collection based on popular needs: a 9" round pan, 8" square pan, 9" x 13" pan, 12" pizza pan, 12-cup muffin pan, a loaf pan, and two cookie sheets, for only $89.99.
The set features carbon steel cores for outstanding heat conduction, nonstick coatings that are 100% PFAS free, and silicone grips to ensure that hot pans don't go flying out of your hands. They can take a preheated oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, suitable for all but the hottest oven needs. Perhaps their one main drawback is that handwashing is recommended — though they are dishwasher safe.
6 piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set
Every home cook needs mixing bowls, and not just the giant ones you'd use for a bunch of cake batter. Choosing the right mixing bowl depends on what you're cooking, and this 6-piece stainless steel set, which debuted in September, covers almost all bases with 3 different sizes. A 1.5 quart bowl is perfect for whisking eggs and other small jobs, the 2.5 quart bowl will likely become a go-to for most mixing jobs, while the 4.1 quart is good for bigger work like large-batch cookie dough.
But size isn't everything with these bowls: their lids are arguably the real stars. Snap-on plastic lids mean that these mixing bowls can easily be used for storage. Their stainless steel bodies are perfect for storing virtually anything with little fear of staining, stubborn odors, or container damage. They're also ideal for making fresh whipped cream, something glass bowls cannot do nearly as well.
A secure lid means not only prepping ingredients ahead of time, but also bringing prepared foods to second locations, with no fear of spills or outside contamination. Let these bowls' versatility be a friend to your other dishware: the more you use these virtually indestructible bowls, the less wear-and-tear you put on almost certainly more delicate items.