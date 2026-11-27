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Pyrex has remained an icon of the American kitchen for generations through multiple changes in ownership, product lines, and consumer habits. The brand's good name is built on a well-earned reputation for durable glass bakeware, even after changes to its glass formula that people have loved to argue about for decades.

Unsatisfied with resting on its laurels, Pyrex is still producing brand new designs in 2026. But Pyrex is a much bigger company than when it started out over a century ago, and that means it now makes a lot more than super tough glassware, even if that's still a core part of the product lineup.

One of Pyrex's best new products this year follows in this soda-lime glass tradition, improving on existing designs with extra built-in grippiness. But the other two standouts are part of Pyrex's newer, non-glass product lines. One excellent example will look vaguely familiar to anyone in the food industry, as they seem inspired by the stainless steel prep bowls that seem ubiquitous in professional kitchens. And another is part of an all-new line of stainless steel bakeware that can cook almost anything you need.