The British-Style Butter That's Hard To Find In The US
Whether you're spreading, baking, or pan-frying, good butter shines. When staring at the dairy case in the supermarket, you will typically find a few types of butter to choose from. Salted, unsalted, sweet cream, cultured, and European are some of the more common types of butter available, but that's not the end of the list. One butter that is usable in most scenarios, but is hard to find, is whey butter.
Cheesemakers have long faced a question: what to do with the leftover whey, the liquid that separates from the curds. Often farmers will feed whey to animals, but some have found other uses. The Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity, a group devoted to food biodiversity around the globe, identifies the style of butter as traditionally coming from Somerset, Devon, and Lancashire counties in England. There, skilled dairy producers developed complicated and time-intensive methods to make whey butter. Today, few people working in butter know how or have time to make this complicated, delicious fat. Thanks to the whey going through a part of the cheesemaking process, this butter has a nutty, acidic cheese taste.
How to get a hold of whey butter, and what to do with it
When looking for whey butter, keep an eye open for its other names, including after butter, traditional butter, whey cream butter, and farmhouse butter. One maker of this style is Móinéar Farmhouse Butter, based in California, using the byproduct whey from California cheese making. You can find the brand at many Walmarts across the country. You may have a local dairy making whey butter, check your local farmers markets, or see if any dairy cooperatives have delivery services that include it.
Use whey butter how you would any other butter. When baking, make sure you keep track of whether you picked up salted or unsalted butter, it can make a big difference depending on what your recipe requests. It's slightly oilier, so pastry and cookie textures will be finer, and bread crusts softer. Use it in more butter-intensive treats like shortbread or pound cake to impart the whey's flavor. Make a unique, homemade maple butter with this flavorful version and maple syrup.