Whether you're spreading, baking, or pan-frying, good butter shines. When staring at the dairy case in the supermarket, you will typically find a few types of butter to choose from. Salted, unsalted, sweet cream, cultured, and European are some of the more common types of butter available, but that's not the end of the list. One butter that is usable in most scenarios, but is hard to find, is whey butter.

Cheesemakers have long faced a question: what to do with the leftover whey, the liquid that separates from the curds. Often farmers will feed whey to animals, but some have found other uses. The Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity, a group devoted to food biodiversity around the globe, identifies the style of butter as traditionally coming from Somerset, Devon, and Lancashire counties in England. There, skilled dairy producers developed complicated and time-intensive methods to make whey butter. Today, few people working in butter know how or have time to make this complicated, delicious fat. Thanks to the whey going through a part of the cheesemaking process, this butter has a nutty, acidic cheese taste.