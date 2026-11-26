Old cliches usually have some truth behind them, and the classic image of 19th and early 20th century lumberjacks having enormous appetites is an example of this. They ate a lot because they had to. Long hours of grueling and dangerous physical labor in challenging conditions, including cold, wet weather, meant they needed an enormous amount of calories just to survive – by some estimates between 5,000 and 6,000 calories a day.

So few people appreciate their workday meals more than lumberjacks did, and few people in the logging profession were more respected (or better paid) than the lumber camp head cook. The head cook at the logging camp was charged with producing hearty, plentiful meals for around a hundred ravenous men, often with limited ingredients. Of course hard work and hunger make everything taste better, but contemporary accounts from lumber camps report the food could be genuinely delicious — something discerning diners anywhere would happily enjoy. Here are some of the classic dishes that kept old-time lumberjacks fueled and happy.