Give Beef Stew A Flavorful Makeover With These 8 Seasonings

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When the weather turns cooler, few meals are as comforting as a pot of beef stew simmering on the stove. Tender chunks of beef, vegetables, and a rich broth make it a fall and winter favorite, but even a tried-and-true beef stew recipe can use a little help with flavor. If your usual version tastes familiar but not memorable, the answer may not be a complicated cooking technique or a long list of extra ingredients. Sometimes, all it takes is rethinking the seasonings you reach for.

Beef stew is a particularly good candidate for experimentation because its hearty ingredients pair well with flavors from a variety of culinary traditions. You don't have to stray too far from your favorite comfort food to give it a fresh spin, either. If you're ready to move beyond your usual salt, pepper, and herb routine, the right seasonings can add warmth, earthiness, subtle sweetness, or even a little smokiness to the pot, changing the dish's character without making the recipe harder to prepare. Whether you're cooking for a weeknight dinner or preparing a big batch to enjoy over several days, these eight seasonings can help give your beef stew a flavorful makeover.