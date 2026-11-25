Dunkin' is best known for the donuts that used to be part of its name, but the chain's coffee options are nothing to sneeze at either, because what's a morning donut without coffee? And it certainly goes far beyond a simple hot, black, drip coffee, with dozens of different coffees and coffee beverages available. But in our ranking of 12 popular Dunkin' coffee drinks, a perhaps surprising candidate emerged victorious.

The hot cappuccino is a simple yet complex beverage. An espresso shot and its signature crema are blended with steamed milk, which creates a layer of espresso-y, milky foam atop the mixed concoction. A basic cappuccino is equal parts of all three components, and getting the balance right — including to customer preference — can make or break the drink. And Dunkin's version usually hits the mark.

When we tried it, the hot cappuccino was nicely harmonized with all its components (though it may have leaned a little dairy-heavy for sensitive stomachs). Perhaps most importantly, the steamed and frothed milk eliminated any espresso bitterness. The hot cappuccino doesn't have a lot of added flavors and sugars like some of its trendier coffee beverages, but it's a classic for a reason. Creamy, smooth, and well-balanced, it's hard to find anything to complain about.