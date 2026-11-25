The Hands Down Best Dunkin' Coffee Drink Is A Hot Classic
Dunkin' is best known for the donuts that used to be part of its name, but the chain's coffee options are nothing to sneeze at either, because what's a morning donut without coffee? And it certainly goes far beyond a simple hot, black, drip coffee, with dozens of different coffees and coffee beverages available. But in our ranking of 12 popular Dunkin' coffee drinks, a perhaps surprising candidate emerged victorious.
The hot cappuccino is a simple yet complex beverage. An espresso shot and its signature crema are blended with steamed milk, which creates a layer of espresso-y, milky foam atop the mixed concoction. A basic cappuccino is equal parts of all three components, and getting the balance right — including to customer preference — can make or break the drink. And Dunkin's version usually hits the mark.
When we tried it, the hot cappuccino was nicely harmonized with all its components (though it may have leaned a little dairy-heavy for sensitive stomachs). Perhaps most importantly, the steamed and frothed milk eliminated any espresso bitterness. The hot cappuccino doesn't have a lot of added flavors and sugars like some of its trendier coffee beverages, but it's a classic for a reason. Creamy, smooth, and well-balanced, it's hard to find anything to complain about.
Dunkin' brings fast food convenience to the complicated cappuccino
No offense to Dunkin', but if you've ever ordered a cappuccino from somewhere a bit higher-end than fast food, you might have noticed it took a while. It's one of the drinks to avoid ordering at a restaurant for the server's sake, because it can take around 5 minutes to make, largely because of the espresso. This can jam up any other orders they have. But as a fast food joint, Dunkin' makes it as simple as a few button presses. The whole process takes about a minute.
Although fast-food cappuccinos can be convenient and delicious, they can also incur a surprising number of complaints. They're one of the most complained-about drinks at Starbucks, a Dunkin' rival, because customers think that there's too much foam — even though foam is a distinguishing feature of cappuccinos. But your barista at either chain may be able to accommodate requests.
This is the key difference between wet and dry cappuccinos. A wet cappuccino has more milk and less foam, whereas a dry cappuccino has less milk and more foam. Without further instruction, most cappuccinos are made wet, but a certain amount of foam is required. Too little foam and, depending on the milk level, it's arguably closer to a latte or a cortado. Don't be afraid to ask your Dunkin' for more or less foam — with how rapid the process is, a simple modification should be easy.