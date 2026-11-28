Where To Find Replacement Parts For Your LG Refrigerator
There are few home appliance emergencies as annoying as a broken refrigerator. It's often a race to repair it as soon as possible, with spoiled food and restaurant bills turning budgets upside down until the problem is fixed. It can be helpful to know where to get replacement parts, and for owners of LG refrigerators, those parts are pretty easy to find online.
LG sells a vast range of replacement refrigerator parts directly on a dedicated parts website for all LG appliances. The collection covers dozens of different refrigerators, helpfully organized by model with photos of the units and of each replacement part for them. Not every LG fridge or part is represented, but it's worth checking first. Failing that, there are other options.
Many replacement parts, made by LG or not, can be found via third-party resellers on Amazon and eBay. These range from simple items like new shelves and bins to water valves, fan motors, and control boards. They tend to be less expensive than parts from LG or a licensed retailer, but price isn't everything. Simple items like bins or water filters are probably fine, but more sophisticated third-party components may not work as well or at all. They could even pose a fire risk. Buying LG parts from an authorized retailer is your best bet. But before you do, ask if you should.
Is repairing an LG refrigerator really worth it?
Replacement parts can extend the average lifespan of an LG refrigerator until the compressor likely breaks, a fatal blow if not repaired to the tune of several hundred dollars. But there will likely be other failures too, such as malfunctioning ice makers and fans, which can contribute to larger issues like a broken control board.
These common customer complaints about LG refrigerators are probably best handled by a professional. Unfortunately, another common complaint about these fridges is that there aren't many people available to work on them. Repair specialists often find LG appliances annoying enough to work on that they will reject the work offer. One exasperated Reddit user, in a major metropolitan area with multiple repair companies, said they had to live with a broken fridge for over three weeks while LG searched for someone to take the job.
Customers say some refrigerator brands are clearly best avoided, and LG is perhaps the clearest of them all. LG refrigerator compressors have been known issues for years, and two class-action lawsuits alleged that the company knowingly sold defective units. Given the preponderance of complaints after just a handful of years, when LG allegedly advertised that the compressors lasted two decades, the suspicion is understandable. Between shady corporate behavior and shoddy products, a broken LG refrigerator should probably just be replaced by another brand.