There are few home appliance emergencies as annoying as a broken refrigerator. It's often a race to repair it as soon as possible, with spoiled food and restaurant bills turning budgets upside down until the problem is fixed. It can be helpful to know where to get replacement parts, and for owners of LG refrigerators, those parts are pretty easy to find online.

LG sells a vast range of replacement refrigerator parts directly on a dedicated parts website for all LG appliances. The collection covers dozens of different refrigerators, helpfully organized by model with photos of the units and of each replacement part for them. Not every LG fridge or part is represented, but it's worth checking first. Failing that, there are other options.

Many replacement parts, made by LG or not, can be found via third-party resellers on Amazon and eBay. These range from simple items like new shelves and bins to water valves, fan motors, and control boards. They tend to be less expensive than parts from LG or a licensed retailer, but price isn't everything. Simple items like bins or water filters are probably fine, but more sophisticated third-party components may not work as well or at all. They could even pose a fire risk. Buying LG parts from an authorized retailer is your best bet. But before you do, ask if you should.