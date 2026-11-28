It's easy to tell that fall is around the corner when pumpkin everything starts showing up again. Pumpkin spice lattes are back on coffee shop menus, and it's hard to order just a coffee when there's a slice of pumpkin bread in the bakery case. That slice might even inspire you to pull out your loaf pan at home, filling the kitchen with the smell of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. By the time the bread comes out of the oven, the hardest part is waiting to slice it.

Start with a pumpkin bread recipe you already like, or grab a top-ranked store-bought pumpkin bread mix. The best part is deciding what you want in that first loaf. A handful of chopped pecans adds crunch to the bread's soft crumb, while a swirl of Nutella leaves ribbons that only show up once you cut into it. Even if the loaf is already cooling on the counter, a two ingredient maple glaze makes for an even sweeter bite. From mix-ins to toppings, here are 10 simple additions that will make your next homemade loaf look like it came from a bakery.