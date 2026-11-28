10 Simple Additions For Bakery-Worthy Pumpkin Bread
It's easy to tell that fall is around the corner when pumpkin everything starts showing up again. Pumpkin spice lattes are back on coffee shop menus, and it's hard to order just a coffee when there's a slice of pumpkin bread in the bakery case. That slice might even inspire you to pull out your loaf pan at home, filling the kitchen with the smell of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. By the time the bread comes out of the oven, the hardest part is waiting to slice it.
Start with a pumpkin bread recipe you already like, or grab a top-ranked store-bought pumpkin bread mix. The best part is deciding what you want in that first loaf. A handful of chopped pecans adds crunch to the bread's soft crumb, while a swirl of Nutella leaves ribbons that only show up once you cut into it. Even if the loaf is already cooling on the counter, a two ingredient maple glaze makes for an even sweeter bite. From mix-ins to toppings, here are 10 simple additions that will make your next homemade loaf look like it came from a bakery.
Chocolate chips
A few chocolate chips on top tell you exactly what's mixed in the loaf, but don't forget to fold some into the batter just before it goes into the pan. Semisweet chips go well with the pumpkin and spice, while dark chocolate adds a slightly bitter bite. For a creamier, sweeter bite, use milk chocolate chips.
Cream cheese
If you like the frosting on red velvet or carrot cake just as much as the cake itself, try cream cheese in your pumpkin bread. The tangy cream cheese cuts right through the sweetness of the loaf and brings out the spices in the bread. For a cheesecake-like layer in every slice, make a sweetened filling with block cream cheese and spoon it between two layers of batter before baking. If the loaf is already out of the oven, let it cool completely, then give it a generous spread of cream cheese frosting.
Pecans
If you have pecans left over from other fall baking, use some for your pumpkin bread. Fold them into the batter for a buttery crunch in each slice, sprinkle them on top before baking, or both. To bring out more of their nutty flavor, toast the nuts in the microwave and let them cool before folding them into the batter.
Nutella
Nutella is a chocolatey, nutty addition to swirl through pumpkin bread. Warm it briefly in the microwave until it drizzles easily. Add half of the pumpkin batter to the pan, drizzle over some Nutella, and drag a knife through it a few times to create swirls. Add the remaining batter and repeat with the rest of the Nutella. You should still see steaks of Nutella before the loaf goes into the oven, leaving each slice with its own ribbons of chocolate and hazelnut.
Pepitas
Pepitas give pumpkin bread a crunchy, seed-covered top that looks like it belongs in a bakery case. The green seeds stand out against the golden-brown crust, and a tossing them with cinnamon and sugar adds a sweet, spiced finish. Press them lightly into the batter to help them stay put when you slice it.
Dried cranberries
Pumpkin and cranberries already share the Thanksgiving table, and they work just as well together in pumpkin bread. Dried cranberries add a little tartness to the sweet bread, and the pieces dot each slice with red. Swap them in for some of the chocolate chips or nuts in your recipe, folding them in near the end of mixing. Add cranberries along with pecans for a loaf with a little crunch alongside the chewy fruit.
Peanut butter
Pumpkin and peanut butter make for a delicious combination. Peanut butter's roasted flavor complements the cinnamon and brown sugar in the pumpkin bread, especially with a few chocolate chips added to the mix. For peanut butter throughout the loaf, choose a recipe that incorporates it when mixing the wet ingredients. For a swirl throughout, layer it between both halves of the batter before baking. To keep it simple, spread a spoonful over a plain, warm slice to enjoy with coffee.
Crystallized ginger
For little bursts of sharp flavor, add finely diced crystallized ginger to your bread. The sugar coating gives each piece a sweet start before the ginger's heat comes through. Small pieces spread that flavor throughout the loaf and pair well with the spices in the bread, adding a chewy texture ground spices can't replicate.
Pumpkin spice streusel
A thick crumb topping is often the reason to choose one slice of coffee cake over another. Pumpkin bread can get the same crumbly topping treatment with a streusel made from flour, sugar, butter, and pumpkin pie spice. Prepare the topping first and let it chill while you mix the batter, then crumble it over the loaf before baking. Leave a mixture of smaller crumbs and larger clusters so there's something worth picking up with your fork after the bread is gone.
Maple glaze
Two pantry ingredients work together to finish a plain loaf of pumpkin bread on short notice. Whisk powdered sugar with pure maple syrup until it's easy to drizzle, then spoon it across the cooled loaf, letting some run down the sides for that bakery look. The maple adds its own flavor alongside the cinnamon and cloves, so the glaze does more than sweeten the bread. It's especially helpful when you finish baking and decide the loaf could use one last finishing touch.