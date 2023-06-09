Why Cream Cheese Blocks Are Superior To Tubs For Baking

Whether you're making cheesecake or carrot cake, cream cheese is an essential baking ingredient. But when there are so many options available at the store — from flavored to fat-free — it can be difficult to know what to grab for your next baking project. Don't choose blindly: The type you pick does make a difference in the outcome of your recipe.

Plain cream cheese blocks (the kind that comes in rectangular packages) are your best bet when it comes to baking. Some cream cheese is sold in tubs and is better for spreadability. But this style is more difficult to bake with — though it's great for lathering onto bagels. Block-style cream cheese can be measured easily and softens quickly and evenly; tubbed cream cheese is a hassle to measure and takes longer to reach that proper, room-temp consistency.

As for flavor and fat content, check your recipe — plain, full-fat cream cheese is usually ideal, but recommendations may vary.