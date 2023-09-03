7 Store-Bought Pumpkin Bread Mixes, Ranked

The pumpkin has been a staple of the human diet for thousands of years. This type of produce has long been revered by native cultures for its nutrition, hardiness, and versatility. The first evidence of pumpkin being used in a pie recipe dates back to 1796 when it appeared in the cookbook "American Cookery" by New Englander Amelia Simmons. Today, along with pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread recipes are also popular.

Pumpkin bread is a delightful recipe year-round but is particularly popular as autumn approaches. It is festive and makes for a thoughtful, edible holiday gift. That said, pumpkins are notoriously messy to clean and process, so baking pumpkin bread from scratch can be tedious and time-consuming.

For this reason, many of us turn to store-bought pumpkin bread mixes. These are quick, easy, convenient, and affordable. Many mixes now come in recipes that can accommodate unique dietary needs, like gluten-free, paleo, and keto. However, it's often hard to know which of these store-bought mixes are worth stocking in your pantry.

We baked, cooled, and sampled as many of these mixes as possible to take the guesswork out of it for you. We ranked them based on ease of baking, quality, texture, and, most importantly, taste. Read on to see which store-bought pumpkin bread mix reigned supreme.