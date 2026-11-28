There's nothing quite like vintage Lenox china; founded in 1889 in Trenton, New Jersey, this company initially began as a small art studio and rose to become the key player in the American ivory china industry. From floral patterns to intricate scrolled designs, today's resale market has become a hotbed for individual dishes and complete sets from this iconic brand, making vintage and discontinued Lenox pieces a worthwhile score when scouring local thrift stores and resale shops. We've previously covered some rare Lenox china you may want to keep a look out for the next time you shop; similarly, this roundup of 10 holiday porcelain pieces would be the perfect addition to your holiday tablescape or themed china cabinet.

While Christmas patterned dishes are popular holiday finds, autumnal chinaware and even Easter-themed porcelain from Lenox also do exist. From service plates to an autumnal gravy boat and even an Easter bunny themed deviled egg platter, these festive dishes are sure to be the center of conversation at your next family brunch or holiday gathering. Just don't be discouraged if you can't find any of these holiday china pieces at your local thrift store on your first try; consistency is key when it comes to scoring a great deal on discontinued and vintage Lenox.

And as with all of the holiday china pieces listed below, buying secondhand porcelain does come with its downsides. Just make sure to handle this dishware carefully, hand wash to prevent any unnecessary chips or dents, and you should be able to preserve these one-of-a-kind pieces to last until it's time to bring them out again next year!