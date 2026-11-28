10 Lenox Holiday China Patterns To Look For At Thrift Stores
There's nothing quite like vintage Lenox china; founded in 1889 in Trenton, New Jersey, this company initially began as a small art studio and rose to become the key player in the American ivory china industry. From floral patterns to intricate scrolled designs, today's resale market has become a hotbed for individual dishes and complete sets from this iconic brand, making vintage and discontinued Lenox pieces a worthwhile score when scouring local thrift stores and resale shops. We've previously covered some rare Lenox china you may want to keep a look out for the next time you shop; similarly, this roundup of 10 holiday porcelain pieces would be the perfect addition to your holiday tablescape or themed china cabinet.
While Christmas patterned dishes are popular holiday finds, autumnal chinaware and even Easter-themed porcelain from Lenox also do exist. From service plates to an autumnal gravy boat and even an Easter bunny themed deviled egg platter, these festive dishes are sure to be the center of conversation at your next family brunch or holiday gathering. Just don't be discouraged if you can't find any of these holiday china pieces at your local thrift store on your first try; consistency is key when it comes to scoring a great deal on discontinued and vintage Lenox.
And as with all of the holiday china pieces listed below, buying secondhand porcelain does come with its downsides. Just make sure to handle this dishware carefully, hand wash to prevent any unnecessary chips or dents, and you should be able to preserve these one-of-a-kind pieces to last until it's time to bring them out again next year!
Eternal Christmas
Produced in the late 1990s until 2000, the Lenox Eternal Christmas service plates (chargers) feature festive gold holly embellishments along the rim, with red enameled berries. Discontinued today, a set of four of these plates now go for around $395 on second-hand sites in very good condition, though prices will vary based on visible wear. This set isn't just limited to these specific plates, either — you can find tea cups and saucers, dinner plates, bowls, and even gravy boats with this same pattern as well as complementary designs such as gold Christmas trees and snowflakes.
Butterfly Meadow Holiday
One of the least expensive patterns from this list, the Butterfly Meadow Holiday Collection pairs a leafy Christmas tree design with flying insects including butterflies, a bumblebee, and a ladybug. You can find this pattern on pieces like mugs or even the pie plate pictured above. Like the Eternal collection, Lenox Butterfly Meadow pieces are still produced today, decorated with floral designs and insects in flight. However, this exact holiday set with the Christmas tree pattern is no longer manufactured, and pie plates like these can be found on the used market for around $20 apiece.
Opal Innocence
Giving a holiday spin to Lenox's signature collection, this Opal Innocence Holiday pattern fatures pieces made of ivory fine bone china with delicate white vine scrolls, a polished platinum rim, and a classic Christmas tree motif with birds in the center of the plate. Now discontinued, individual luncheon plates generally go for about $150 each on the secondary market. That's pretty impressive, considering that this vintage Lenox piece can go for nearly $350 for a set of four dinner plates! Besides the luncheon plates, you can find this pattern and matching snowflake ones from the same set on other dishware, including a footed cup and saucer.
Christmas In The City
Introduced in 2006 and retired in 2008 as part of Department 56's Christmas In The City series, this illuminated Lenox China Shop is made up of hand-painted porcelain and embellished with gold trimming around each winter shop window display. Today, models like this specific one typically sells for around $300 on second-hand sites. You can find other limited-edition buildings from this Christmas in the City collection online, including a model Radio City Music Hall, a vintage haberdashery, and even a miniature city hall.
Christmas Trees Around The World
Part of Lenox's Christmas collectible series, this Christmas Trees Around The World plate was produced in 1997, highlighting traditional Italian holiday customs. Crafted in ivory china with a polished gold-trimmed rim, the central design includes a detailed scene of a decorated Italian Christmas tree surrounded at the base by a nativity depiction. Currently, it is priced at around a hefty $300 on resale sites. And besides this specific Italy-themed plate, you may be able to find other countries' plates from this set — from Belgium to Poland, England, Russia, and even Austria!
America's Bounty
This America's Bounty plate was released in 1994 as part of Lenox's Thanksgiving Collector Plate series featuring a festive cornucopia and harvest scene on china framed with a 24-karat gold-trimmed rim. Now discontinued, plates in very good condition typically sell for around $32 to $44 on specialty resale sites, depending on condition and whether original packaging is included. There are two plates in this limited edition collection — this 1994 version, and another plate produced in 1995 featuring a cornucopia with a braided trim patterned edge.
The Autumn
This line of fall-themed china has been produced by Lenox since 1918. And believe it or not, dishware under this same name are still manufactured and sold today. But the older models are typically the ones sought after by collectors. To differentiate old from new, look out for green backstamps; these pieces typically pre-date the gold backstamps found on modern china today. While modern dinner plates from this Autumn collection (pictured above) can be found for sale directly on the Lenox website, older models are often listed for around $60 each on online resale platforms.
Fall Blossoms
Produced in the late 1970s until 1983 as part of Lenox's durable Temperware line, this Fall Blossoms collection features a warm, retro brown and orange floral band on durable stoneware. Discontinued today, single replacement pieces like this gravy boat can sell for around $110 on second-hand sites. From dinner plates to lidded casserole dishes, cereal bowls and spice mills, these oven, microwave, and dishwasher-safe patterned pieces makes a charming autumnal accent for your Thanksgiving feast or everyday fall table.
Annual Easter Egg Box
Issued in 1984 as part of Lenox's Annual Easter Egg Box collection, the Egg Hunt On White House Lawn trinket box features a hand-painted scene of this annual American Easter tradition in D.C. on ivory fine china with 24-karat gold trim. Pieces in excellent condition can be priced at around $100 on secondhand sites. Besides this White House depiction, some other patterns from this collection you may want to keep and eye out for include an Arch de Triomphe motif, a Colonial America design, and a pattern titled Easter at the Millstream.
Easter
This Easter-themed deviled egg platter (priced at around $70) features a springtime basket theme, complete with an Easter bunny and tulip flower cups meant to showcase each egg. Other pieces from this Easter collection include a round serving plate with a gold handle and three-dimensional rabbit and egg figurines, and a porcelain easter basket complete with a braided handle and scalloped trim. You may want to look out for Lenox Easter candle holders as well — a number of egg and flower-shaped ones have been produced over the years!