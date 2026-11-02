The Vintage Lenox China Pattern Worth Hunting Down

You will be hard-pressed to find an entire set in the Fountain pattern these days, and if you do, it will be pricey. An 115-piece set was sold on eBay for as much as $2,500. A footed cup-and-saucer set alone goes for nearly $70 on the vintage kitchenware site Replacements, LTD. And a set of four dinner plates went for nearly $350 on eBay. Despite the prices, the Fountain pattern was made for a variety of servingware, including soup bowls, vegetable platters, dessert bowls, lunch plates, a bonbon dish, and a 16-ounce jug/pitcher.

For those who would rather not spend a fortune on second-market sites, don't give up hope. You can find many rare Lenox patterns, including Fountain, at thrift stores. Estate, garage, and yard sales are also good places to check. You never know if a Fountain pattern worth hundreds could be lurking in a big pile of china plates. Once you stumble upon one in the wild, or even find a piece that catches your eye online, make sure it's authentic before you buy. Look for the maker's marks and logos on the underside or bottom of the piece. It will have the "LENOX" name, a cursive capital "L" enclosed with leaves, and the name "Fountain." With the holidays coming up, it's a perfect time to break out this Fountain pattern to serve a Thanksgiving turkey or one of these baked ham recipes.