What To Know About Your Blackstone Griddle's Warranty
A Blackstone griddle has great potential to revolutionize your home cooking habits, but even satisfied owners know that something is likely to eventually go wrong with it. Luckily, every Blackstone bought from the company, or an authorized retailer, comes with a warranty by default, one that can be a griddle saver. However, there are some important things to know about that guarantee before invoking it.
Most importantly, Blackstone's standard warranty is only good for one year from the original purchase date, and you need a dated receipt. According to Blackstone's warranty text online, it covers "all parts, workmanship, and finishes." Note that this excludes cosmetic damage, such as surface rust or fading/peeling paint on the frame, legs, or shelving. It also omits any griddle "subject to accident, negligence, alteration, abuse, or misuse or which has been repaired or altered [by third parties]."
To make a warranty claim, you must directly contact Blackstone's manufacturer, North American Imports LLC. Blackstones purchased from authorized retailers are eligible for warranty coverage, but said retailers cannot begin the warranty process for you, even if it might separately accept a return under its own policy. There are options for extending the warranty coverage, but is it really worth the trouble?
Is an extended warranty worth it?
Blackstone offers three tiers of extended warranty coverage when adding any griddle to your online shopping cart, adding one, two, or three years of extra protection. Pricing varies widely by griddle size and price. For small, inexpensive models, you can be looking at a price range as modest as $25 to $65. For the largest and priciest cookers, that jumps as high as $210 to $560. Additionally, authorized retailers, such as Home Depot or Lowe's, might offer their own extended warranty coverage.
It's easy for anxious buyers to extend their warranty coverage, especially if the cost is not a big issue, but many Blackstone owners say it's really not worth it, even beyond the conventional wisdom that extended warranties are generally not worth the price, regardless of the product being covered.
One owner on Reddit, who's had their Blackstone for over three years, commented that "the only things that tend to fail on these are the igniter ... or the burners." The burners are durable, they added, so long as the griddle is protected from precipitation. This is why a griddle cover is the accessory every Blackstone owner needs year-round. You get more actual protection from that than a warranty extension.
Blackstone's warranty process can cause frustration
Unfortunately, poor build quality is one of the disadvantages of owning a Blackstone griddle. You might be tempted to make a warranty claim at some point, and blackstone has a somewhat mixed reputation when it comes to seeing warranty claims through. Multiple people have said their claims took months to process, with the company sometimes seemingly abandoning the claim after approval.
Some owners assume this is because Blackstone customer service is understaffed for a high request volume. According to many, you're far more likely to get timely responses and action from calling customer service instead of emailing, though it may take multiple calls and a long time on hold. Blackstone may also respond more promptly to comments or messages on its official social media pages.
Though warranty claims can take a long time, many customers are satisfied with Blackstone customer service. If coverage is still active, a phone call or few often gets the remedy you need, and your cooker can meet the decade-plus average lifespan of a Blackstone griddle. Just don't be afraid to call customer service — and don't waste your time with email.