A Blackstone griddle has great potential to revolutionize your home cooking habits, but even satisfied owners know that something is likely to eventually go wrong with it. Luckily, every Blackstone bought from the company, or an authorized retailer, comes with a warranty by default, one that can be a griddle saver. However, there are some important things to know about that guarantee before invoking it.

Most importantly, Blackstone's standard warranty is only good for one year from the original purchase date, and you need a dated receipt. According to Blackstone's warranty text online, it covers "all parts, workmanship, and finishes." Note that this excludes cosmetic damage, such as surface rust or fading/peeling paint on the frame, legs, or shelving. It also omits any griddle "subject to accident, negligence, alteration, abuse, or misuse or which has been repaired or altered [by third parties]."

To make a warranty claim, you must directly contact Blackstone's manufacturer, North American Imports LLC. Blackstones purchased from authorized retailers are eligible for warranty coverage, but said retailers cannot begin the warranty process for you, even if it might separately accept a return under its own policy. There are options for extending the warranty coverage, but is it really worth the trouble?