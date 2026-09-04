5 Disadvantages Of A Blackstone Griddle

An outdoor griddle can change the way you cook for the better. It makes anything that needs flipping a breeze to cook, from burgers to pancakes, and an expansive flat top can be more useful than expected. Blackstone is one of the most popular brands for people looking to get started with outdoor griddles, but before you take the plunge on the monetary commitment, there are some disadvantages to consider.

Some of these drawbacks are not unique to Blackstones, and apply to all griddles. Convenient as they may be for some foods, they are also inconvenient or impossible to use for others, and any flavor profiles that benefit from open flame will feel their absence here. And then there's everyday maintenance: considerably more than a simple grill, with graver consequences for cutting corners. But for all the general disadvantages, there's one big one that unfortunately seems particular to Blackstones. Despite being a big name in consumer-grade griddles, many customers complain about low build quality being an annoyance, if not hindrance, for the griddle's entire lifespan.