This Coffee Chain Serves High-Quality Egg Sandwiches
Starbucks has been more than a coffee shop for a long time. Since testing its first breakfast sandwiches in 2003, it's become a popular choice for breakfast on the go, not just a morning coffee or tea. Like many places that serve breakfast items, Starbucks offers a number of egg sandwiches. And, notwithstanding the occasional industrywide quality complaints, they've historically seemed pretty good.
One of Starbucks' most well-known (and wordy) sandwiches is the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, abbreviated by fans as the DSB. Cheddar cheese and bacon that's been smoked for six hours go on a croissant-ish bun with a fried egg patty. But Starbucks' scrambled egg patties are more complex.
The Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, for example, uses a puffed scrambled egg patty with a number of additives for improved texture and flavor, including some bonus butter flavoring. And another star of the menu, the Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, uses a cheesy frittata egg patty with both Monterey Jack and full-moisture parmesan cheese. It took the No. 2 spot in our ranking of Starbucks breakfast sandwiches because of the egg patty's excellent fluffiness and distinct flavor. "With its frittata-style flair, this aspect brings a unique twist to the otherwise normal breakfast sandwich landscape," our reviewer noted.
Starbucks' eggs sandwiches spark strong opinions among fans
Starbucks' Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich is one of the best fast food all-day breakfast items available, thanks in part to the exceptional frittata-style egg, whose dual cheeses have complemented the Gouda well since 2010. But the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, which debuted five years later, has become popular enough that customers have sought out dupes to keep on hand, like the Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich available at Costco.
Costco's version features the same basic components, with bread that has a pleasant crunch but an egg that's bland compared to the original. Yet in a head-to-head comparison of Starbucks and Costco breakfast sandwiches, Costco was the winner primarily because of the value: eight sandwiches for $14.99 versus just one for about $7 (though Starbucks' prices vary by location). But let's face it, Starbucks was never beating Costco on purchase value.
The coffee chain can, however, hold its own when it comes to the lore of discontinued items. It once sold a Chicken, Maple Butter & Egg Sandwich that was only available for five days before it joined the ranks of Starbucks foods you'll probably never eat again. The company yanked this permanent menu item over unspecified quality issues, which didn't stop customers from speculating about bone fragments, undercooked meat, and illness, the latter of which Starbucks denied. The sandwich never appeared again, but whatever the problem was, there's no indication that the egg was to blame.
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Tasting Table.