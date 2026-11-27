Starbucks has been more than a coffee shop for a long time. Since testing its first breakfast sandwiches in 2003, it's become a popular choice for breakfast on the go, not just a morning coffee or tea. Like many places that serve breakfast items, Starbucks offers a number of egg sandwiches. And, notwithstanding the occasional industrywide quality complaints, they've historically seemed pretty good.

One of Starbucks' most well-known (and wordy) sandwiches is the Double-Smoked Bacon, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, abbreviated by fans as the DSB. Cheddar cheese and bacon that's been smoked for six hours go on a croissant-ish bun with a fried egg patty. But Starbucks' scrambled egg patties are more complex.

The Sausage, Cheddar & Egg Sandwich, for example, uses a puffed scrambled egg patty with a number of additives for improved texture and flavor, including some bonus butter flavoring. And another star of the menu, the Bacon, Gouda & Egg Sandwich, uses a cheesy frittata egg patty with both Monterey Jack and full-moisture parmesan cheese. It took the No. 2 spot in our ranking of Starbucks breakfast sandwiches because of the egg patty's excellent fluffiness and distinct flavor. "With its frittata-style flair, this aspect brings a unique twist to the otherwise normal breakfast sandwich landscape," our reviewer noted.