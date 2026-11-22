5 Duncan Hines Cake Mixes Every Chocolate Lover Should Try
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Dark and bittersweet; creamy and semi-sweet — chocolate comes in many forms. From puddings to candy bars, ganaches, ice cream, and cakes, chocolate is by far one of the most popular flavors on today's market, and it has been held in high regard for centuries. In fact, before we had chocolate bars, cacao was actually a form of currency. While chocolate may not be an official currency today, you can certainly use it to win over just about anyone. When it comes to chocolate cake, there are plenty of recipes online, including these 15 cakes we think you would enjoy. But baking from scratch takes time — and that's why we've put together a list of five Duncan Hines cake mixes every chocolate lover should try.
For all of these cake mixes, you will need eggs, water, and either melted butter or oil. Technically, you're all set to mix and bake with these; but some have found that by doctoring their chocolate cake mixes, they can produce a baked treat that tastes as if it had been prepared from scratch. Common add-ins include brewed coffee to boost that chocolatey flavor, sour cream for some extra moisture, and vanilla extract for a pop of sweet flavor.
But whether you choose to follow the back of the box or branch out and experiment with some flavor enhancers is up to you. Just know that all of these Duncan Hines cake mixes have garnered praise from satisfied customers online. There's something here for every chocolate lover, and whatever the occasion, these mixes are sure to satisfy that chocolate craving.
Devil's Food
Our favorite store-bought chocolate cake mix, this flavor comes in a 15.25-ounce box and can make a variety of different sized cakes, from eight-inch rounds to cupcakes and even a bundt cake. Perfect for layer or sheet cakes, this box is certainly fit for any type of celebration. "Delicious with the best texture and taste. My family loves Duncan Hines and this is one of the best brands," one Amazon customer remarked.
You can purchase the Duncan Hines Devil's Food Cake Mix for around $1.52 on Amazon.
Butter Recipe Fudge
This cake mix calls for melted butter for an extra rich chocolatey experience, and the back of the box also notes that you can replace the water in the batter with your favorite dairy or plant-based milk. The mix has a 4.7-star rating from over 1,500 fans on Amazon. "Just made this cake today and paired it with Duncan Hines whipped chocolate frosting. So, so, SO GOOD! ... Will definitely buy again," a customer commented on the site.
You can purchase the Duncan Hines Butter Recipe Fudge Cake Mix for around $2.56 on Amazon.
Red Velvet
If you want to go a less traditional route but still crave a mild chocolate experience, Duncan Hines' red velvet cake mix is the way to go. Made with rich cocoa, this mix has got customers talking about its moist and fluffy texture, and is great to snack on even without the frosting — although you may want to consider pairing this classic red cake with some cream cheese frosting for a pleasantly rich and tangy bite.
You can purchase the Duncan Hines Red Velvet Cake Mix for around $1.88 on Amazon.
Dark Chocolate Fudge
Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix is a favorite among many shoppers because of its deep cocoa flavor. With a moist and fudgy crumb, this dark chocolate cake contains no artificial dyes and yields enough batter to fill 13 x 9-inch sheet cake pan or 24 cupcakes. With minimal effort and some pantry staples, you can mix up a moist chocolate cake that's excellent for those who like more intense and bitter dark chocolate.
You can purchase the Duncan Hines Dark Chocolate Fudge Cake Mix for around $1.38 on Amazon.
Fudge Marble
Imagine you are entertaining and need a cake to please both chocolate lovers and fans of classic yellow cake. That's where this marble cake mix comes in. With an aesthetic swirl and tender sponge, customers note that this fudge marble cake is no longer sold in grocery stores, but it can be found online on Amazon. It is on the pricier side for a boxed cake mix though, but it may be worth it for some because of the nostalgia this cake brings.
You can purchase the Duncan Hines Fudge Marble Cake Mix for $7.97 on Amazon.