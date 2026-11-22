We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dark and bittersweet; creamy and semi-sweet — chocolate comes in many forms. From puddings to candy bars, ganaches, ice cream, and cakes, chocolate is by far one of the most popular flavors on today's market, and it has been held in high regard for centuries. In fact, before we had chocolate bars, cacao was actually a form of currency. While chocolate may not be an official currency today, you can certainly use it to win over just about anyone. When it comes to chocolate cake, there are plenty of recipes online, including these 15 cakes we think you would enjoy. But baking from scratch takes time — and that's why we've put together a list of five Duncan Hines cake mixes every chocolate lover should try.

For all of these cake mixes, you will need eggs, water, and either melted butter or oil. Technically, you're all set to mix and bake with these; but some have found that by doctoring their chocolate cake mixes, they can produce a baked treat that tastes as if it had been prepared from scratch. Common add-ins include brewed coffee to boost that chocolatey flavor, sour cream for some extra moisture, and vanilla extract for a pop of sweet flavor.

But whether you choose to follow the back of the box or branch out and experiment with some flavor enhancers is up to you. Just know that all of these Duncan Hines cake mixes have garnered praise from satisfied customers online. There's something here for every chocolate lover, and whatever the occasion, these mixes are sure to satisfy that chocolate craving.