Is There Really A Difference Between Bittersweet And Semi-Sweet Chocolate?

Bittersweet chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate are extremely similar; they're much closer in taste than any other two chocolate varieties. But they're still noticeably different, and that comes down to the cacao percentage in each: Bittersweet chocolate is made up of 70% cacao, while semi-sweet is only made of 60% cacao. Though these are close numbers (and you can swap one for the other without destroying your recipe), they're different enough that they can't be classified as exactly the same.

It's important to understand what that cacao percentage actually means. Chocolate generally consists of three things: cacao, cocoa butter, and sugar. A chocolate's cacao percentage is pretty self-explanatory: it's what percentage of the chocolate consists of cacao. So semi-sweet chocolate has 10% more sugar and cocoa butter relative to bittersweet chocolate, which means it's going to be sweeter. Bittersweet chocolate, meanwhile, is going to have a slightly deeper and more bitter flavor.

That's not actually the only difference between the two. Because of the inclusion of more cocoa butter, semi-sweet chocolate is going to be slightly creamier and less crumbly than bittersweet. There's also a visible difference: More cacao content means bittersweet is going to be noticeably darker than semi-sweet.