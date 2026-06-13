Make The Chocolate Cake Of Your Dreams With Our Favorite Store-Bought Mix

Preparing a decadent chocolate cake from scratch isn't rocket science, but it does involve careful measuring. Using a store-bought mix makes the process much easier because the dry ingredients come pre-weighed, but how do you know which of those colorful boxes on the shelves is the best? We baked, tested, and ranked eight store-bought chocolate cake mixes to find out (it's a tough job but someone's got to do it). The one brand that's guaranteed to make the chocolate cake of your dreams is the Duncan Hines Perfectly Moist Devil's Food Cake.

We prepared the cake mix with the standard addition of water, eggs, and vegetable oil, and the result was a wonderfully moist cake that was rich and satisfying. It had a soft and fluffy texture and an incredible spongy quality to it. Plus, it rose better than any of the other brands we tried. Put simply, it blew us away because it looked and tasted like a classic chocolate cake ought to. Perfect for making up to 24 cupcakes, a large sheet cake, or two sandwich cakes, the basic mix can be supplemented with richer ingredients too. For instance, you can replace the water with milk to elevate its tender crumb or substitute the oil with Greek yogurt, refined coconut oil, or applesauce to boost its moisture content.