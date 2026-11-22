Not all classic apple pies are created equal. Nothing beats homemade, but sometimes breaking out the mixing bowls and pie tins doesn't align with your schedule. The good news is there is one store-bought version of this fruity dessert that can step up to the plate and leave your mouth feeling like you hit it out of the park, no rolling out a pie crust required. Daily Meal took one for the team to sample and rank six full-sized traditional-style apple pies of the ready-to-eat and frozen variety, and the best one turned out to be The Village PieMaker's version.

The Village PieMaker apple pie delivered in taste, texture, cost, and how easy it was to prep and get it from the oven to your plate. These pies and their OG piemaker hail from Eustis, Nebraska, where the company's motto of "No canned stuff" is still a cornerstone of its product. However, you don't have to travel to the Cornhusker State to buy one. The apple pie can be found in grocery stores nationwide, but it's a staple at Aldi in particular.

This frozen apple pie contains two pounds of fruit filling and boasts a hand-crimped crust. We loved the pie for its light, delicate, and flaky butter crust, and the bright filling made of sweet, ripe Granny Smith apples. Once baked in the oven for a total of 70 minutes, this apple pie tastes almost homemade.