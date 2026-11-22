The Best Store-Bought Apple Pie Boasts Buttery, Flaky Crust And 2 Pounds Of Filling
Not all classic apple pies are created equal. Nothing beats homemade, but sometimes breaking out the mixing bowls and pie tins doesn't align with your schedule. The good news is there is one store-bought version of this fruity dessert that can step up to the plate and leave your mouth feeling like you hit it out of the park, no rolling out a pie crust required. Daily Meal took one for the team to sample and rank six full-sized traditional-style apple pies of the ready-to-eat and frozen variety, and the best one turned out to be The Village PieMaker's version.
The Village PieMaker apple pie delivered in taste, texture, cost, and how easy it was to prep and get it from the oven to your plate. These pies and their OG piemaker hail from Eustis, Nebraska, where the company's motto of "No canned stuff" is still a cornerstone of its product. However, you don't have to travel to the Cornhusker State to buy one. The apple pie can be found in grocery stores nationwide, but it's a staple at Aldi in particular.
This frozen apple pie contains two pounds of fruit filling and boasts a hand-crimped crust. We loved the pie for its light, delicate, and flaky butter crust, and the bright filling made of sweet, ripe Granny Smith apples. Once baked in the oven for a total of 70 minutes, this apple pie tastes almost homemade.
What others say about this apple pie
There is an old adage that you get what you pay for, and it definitely applies to The Village PieMaker apple pie. It is more expensive than the apple pies we tried from both Whole Foods and Costco, but the taste, texture, and size makes it worth the price tag. The Village PieMaker apple pie serves about 10 people depending on how big you make your slices, and it will run you just under $15. Of course, don't take just our word for it.
There are plenty of online communities that echo the sentiment that The Village PieMaker apple pie is the best store-bought option you can buy. A reviewer on the Facebook group ALDI Aisle of Shame Community praised this company's apple pie as being worth the cost. They also noted it had a "Light flaky crust. Good amount of cinnamon spice."
Some Redditors have also joined the bandwagon, with one writing, "The Village PieMaker apple and pumpkin frozen pies are SO good. Not too sweet, flaky buttery crust. I got one of each apple and pumpkin and wish I bought more. They're an Aldi find. Do not sleep on them." Exactly. And while you are at it, check-out this brand's pumpkin pie and strawberry-rhubarb pie (one of the three best Aldi pies of 2026), and thank us later.