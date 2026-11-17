8 High-End Dishware Brands You Might Find At HomeGoods
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HomeGoods is often a jackpot if you want to score a great deal on discounted kitchenware, routinely stocking high-end kitchen items from coveted names like Staub, Le Creuset, and All-Clad. But beyond its assortment of pots, pans, and high-end kitchen appliance brands, this off-price retailer is also a prime destination for scoring quality dishware from prominent brands — including baking dishes, stoneware plates, and fine china — all at a fraction of their original retail value.
And because HomeGoods relies on a store policy that constantly filters new wares onto its shelves without restocking sold-out products, finding luxury tableware requires a bit of patience and quite a lot of time to go through every shelf — but the payoff is well worth the trip. Money-savvy shoppers regularly take to social media to share their lucky hauls.
Whether you are a host looking to elevate your tableware for an upcoming dinner party or simply a budget-savvy shopper hoping to replace chipped everyday plates with quality pieces to last for the years to come, knowing which labels to look for makes all the difference. So before you head out to browse the aisles at HomeGoods, keep in mind this list of eight high-end dishware brands to look out for the next time you stop by your local HomeGoods.
Spode
United Kingdom-based tableware and fine china brand Spode has been around for centuries. With its establishment in 1776, it is hard to believe this company still produces dinnerware today. And while truly vintage pieces can be found occasionally at estate sales or online resale markets, you can find modern manufactured Spode pieces at HomeGoods in a variety of colors, shapes, and sizes. From fall animal-themed tablescapes to Christmas centerpieces with holiday motifs, there's a good chance your local HomeGoods carries Spode.
Le Creuset
Le Creuset may be best known for its ceramic-coated Dutch ovens, but did you know it sells dishware as well? From colorful plates to baking dishes of all sizes, this iconic French brand can sometimes be found on HomeGoods shelves. Just know that the steep discounts on these high-end pieces mean Le Creuset at HomeGoods is likely to sell out fast once you find it in stock. So if you need a new casserole dish or some quality plates for your kitchen collection, be prepared to routinely check your store for new Le Creuset dishware.
Sur La Table
Sur La Table is more than just an upscale kitchen supply store. While it may have risen to popularity due to its premier kitchen offerings, this retail chain has its own product line — from tabletop dishware to baking gadgets, handy kitchen tools, and a selection of pots and pans. At HomeGoods, you can find a number of items from Sur La Table, including sets of this brand's fine ceramic dinnerware. And you can mix and match, too, since HomeGoods is known to stock larger sets and smaller pieces at reasonable prices.
Lenox
Lenox is a long-established American fine china brand. And while a set of rare vintage plates can go for almost $350, pieces manufactured today are sold at a much lower cost. And if you happen to find a Lenox piece at HomeGoods, you can expect to score an even greater deal. More recently, shoppers have taken to social media to post about a specific Holiday candy dish by this brand, but past viral reels have also shown a wide selection of Lenox dish sets in a number of colors and patterns on HomeGoods shelves.
Staub
Like Le Creuset, Staub is known for its Dutch ovens. But that is not the only product this brand carries; baking dishes are also a quality find, especially when spotted at HomeGoods. Because this off-price retail chain typically stocks discontinued colors and models, select shoppers looking to complete their Staub set of ceramic dishware often flock to HomeGoods to see if they can find the piece they are missing. So go take a look at your nearest location if you want to find a great deal on a colorway you have been eyeing for a while.
Martha Stewart
A television icon with a massive lifestyle empire, Martha Stewart has amassed worldwide acclaim through her books, television series, and branded home products. While her porcelain and ceramic dishware sets are available for purchase at major retail stores, shoppers have reported scoring boxes of Martha Stewart fall-themed dishware at HomeGoods. Whether you are hosting an autumnal dinner party or just want to bring some holiday touches to your tableware, head to HomeGoods — you may just find yourself a box or two of Martha Stewart dinnerware.
Mikasa
Mikasa has been supplying Americans with quality tableware since 1948; while you can still find Mikasa at a number of department stores like Macy's and Bloomingdale's, customers have noticed pieces from this brand at their local HomeGoods shops. From home essentials like bone china bowls and tea sets to special holiday pieces like plates and mugs, this classic brand is sure to please, with accessible everyday dishware in a number of stylish colors and patterns.
Crystal Bohemia
For those looking for quality crystalware pieces at discounted prices, you may want to check your closest HomeGoods location. This retail chain has been known to occasionally stock Crystal Bohemia, a type of glassware that has been revered since the Renaissance. Crafted in the Czech Republic, this type of crystal is known for its exceptional quality — featuring outstanding clarity and durability. Just be aware that Bohemia glass comes both leaded and unleaded; make sure to read the sticker, as this manufacturer will explicitly label their crystal pieces.