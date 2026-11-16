10 Kirkland Signature Coffee Roasts To Stock Up On At Costco
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If you're a coffee lover, then it pays to have a Costco membership. To begin with, there's plenty of Costco Kirkland Signature buys that will take your coffee to the next level (including everything from organic honey to unsweetened almond milk). But there's also a nice selection of Kirkland Signature coffee roasts to choose from, letting all java drinkers pick their favorites. To help navigate all of your options, we've compiled this list of 10 Kirkland coffee roast options.
This list includes both regular and decaf, so even those who need to limit their caffeine intake can still enjoy yummy coffee beverages (just keep in mind that it's a total myth that decaf doesn't have any caffeine). There's both single-origin and blends, as well as both whole bean and ground. There's also multiple dark and medium roast options, along with one light roast. And for anyone who is new to coffee, before you go buying Kirkland coffee at Costco, it may be a good idea to read our beginner's guide to the wide world of coffee beans to learn more about these distinctions.
Kirkland Signature USDA Organic Whole Bean Blend
To start, we have the USDA Organic Whole Bean Blend from Kirkland Signature. This one is a medium-dark roast with a smooth and nutty flavor profile. The beans, which come from Central and South American regions, have been harvested at high altitudes. You get two bags, which are 2 pounds each, when you buy this blend at Costco. Just be sure you have a way to grind these whole beans.
Buy a two-pack of Kirkland Signature USDA Organic Whole Bean Blend from Costco for $46.99.
Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Coffee
If you don't have a grinder at home, then you may want to consider this pre-ground option from Costco. It's a medium roast, made with arabica beans. It comes in a large, resealable bag, so it's super easy to grab what you need each morning and seal it up to keep it fresh. This 40-ounce bag should last you a while, so you'll have plenty of opportunities to make all the best coffee beverages (which, by the way, we have broken down for you).
Buy the 40-ounce resealable bag of Kirkland Signature Medium Roast Coffee from Costco for $21.99.
Kirkland Signature Colombian Supremo Whole Bean Coffee
Here's another whole bean option: the Colombian Supremo coffee. It's another medium roast that's described as being rich and smooth. If you've been curious about Colombian coffee, now is your chance to try it!
Buy a 3-pound bag of Kirkland Signature Colombian Supremo Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $24.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Mexico Whole Bean Coffee
You could also pick up this organic Mexican whole bean coffee roast from Oaxaca. The medium roast has notes that include caramel, chocolate, and roasted peanut. So, you can expect a nutty, rich, subtly sweet brew.
Buy a two-pack of the Kirkland Signature Organic Mexico Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $44.99.
Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee
While you can make espresso (rather than brewed coffee) with any of the roasts on this list, this option may work especially well for all of your espresso endeavors. This blend is a dark roast, with a taste that's described as rich and intense. There's also a little bit of sweetness mixed in, as well as a smooth finish. Buy this bag, then be ready to make some delicious drinks like an oatmilk honey latte or a brown sugar caramel latte.
Buy the 2.5-pound bag of the Kirkland Signature Espresso Blend Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $21.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Colombian Decaf Whole Bean Coffee
Here's another coffee roast from Colombia, made with arabica coffee beans coming from the region of Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. This organic, decaf coffee pick is a medium-dark roast with a moderate amount of acidity.
Buy a two-pack of the Kirkland Signature Organic Colombian Decaf Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $54.99.
Kirkland Signature French Roast Whole Bean Coffee
If you prefer French roast, then this one is for you. Or, if you're curious to learn more, we have a guide to what exactly a French roast is (and how it differs from other brews). This one from Costco — which is made with arabica beans — is a dark roast that's rich and smooth.
Buy the Kirkland Signature French Roast Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $22.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Ethiopia Whole Bean Coffee
This whole bean organic roast from Ethiopia comes from the Jimma region. It's the only light roast on this list (which are known as the type of coffee that's harder to find at Costco). So, you'll definitely want to stock up on this one, which luckily comes in a two-pack of 2-pound bags. This particular option features notes of citrus and floral.
Buy a two-pack of the Kirkland Signature Organic Ethiopia Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $49.99.
Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee
Here's one more roast that highlights a specific region: the organic Sumatra whole bean coffee. This medium-dark roast has notes of rich chocolate, red wine, and spices, with a sweet tobacco finish. So, expect complex flavor with this one, which is sure to excite just about any coffee lover.
Buy a two-pack of the Kirkland Signature Organic Sumatra Whole Bean Coffee from Costco for $49.99.
Kirkland Signature Decaffeinated Dark Roast Coffee
For the last option on this list, we have one more decaf roast. It's Kirkland's decaffeinated, fine ground dark roast. It's made from a blend of beans that were sourced throughout the Americas and has a full-bodied flavor. It comes in a large tin, making it easy for you to reach in and scoop out the amount of coffee that you need.
Buy a 3-pound container of Kirkland Signature Decaffeinated Dark Roast Coffee from Costco for $26.59.