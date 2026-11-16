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If you're a coffee lover, then it pays to have a Costco membership. To begin with, there's plenty of Costco Kirkland Signature buys that will take your coffee to the next level (including everything from organic honey to unsweetened almond milk). But there's also a nice selection of Kirkland Signature coffee roasts to choose from, letting all java drinkers pick their favorites. To help navigate all of your options, we've compiled this list of 10 Kirkland coffee roast options.

This list includes both regular and decaf, so even those who need to limit their caffeine intake can still enjoy yummy coffee beverages (just keep in mind that it's a total myth that decaf doesn't have any caffeine). There's both single-origin and blends, as well as both whole bean and ground. There's also multiple dark and medium roast options, along with one light roast. And for anyone who is new to coffee, before you go buying Kirkland coffee at Costco, it may be a good idea to read our beginner's guide to the wide world of coffee beans to learn more about these distinctions.