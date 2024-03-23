The Type Of Coffee That's Harder To Find At Costco

There are a lot of reasons to love Costco: the bulk discounts, the samples, the hot dogs, and of course, the variety of stuff available. Costco seemingly has everything, from sweatpants to bafflingly affordable rotisserie chicken. So when the discount store doesn't have something you're looking for, it can come as a bit of a surprise.

If you're not very particular about your coffee, Costco's ample stock of options will probably be more than enough for you. But those who do have specific coffee preferences may find themselves disappointed by the array on offer. Namely, drinkers of light roast coffee may need to hit up a different store to get their perfect cup.

Costco does stock at least a handful of light roast options, but some shoppers have commiserated on Reddit about having a hard time finding any light roast beans or grounds at their nearest locations. Without actual data on Costco's inventory, it's impossible to say how much of a discrepancy is actually at play. But anecdotally, light roast lovers have reported slim pickings at the club store.