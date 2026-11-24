The Sweet And Spicy Treat Costco Fans Keep Hunting For Every Trip: 'No Self Control With These'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Costco is a great place to shop for many things, snacks included. Beyond the store's excellent Kirkland Signature offerings, it also carries other brands at good prices, even ones you may be unfamiliar with. Nutty & Fruity is no Frito Lay or Nabisco, but its Chili Mango bags of spicy dried fruit are some of the very best snacks at Costco among fans.
Each resealable bag is filled with 30 ounces of tangy-sweet slices of dried mango, dusted with chili powder, paprika, and chile peppers for a moderately spicy kick. Mango plus heat is a tried-and-true combination, from fresh fruit with Tajín to the countless other bags of spicy dried mango slices on the market. But Costco shoppers are especially obsessed with these.
An overjoyed Reddit user said these spicy dried fruits are "literally addicting. I eat too much and give myself a bellyache. No self control with these." Others agreed that they got hooked as well, and recommended buying some whenever you see them before they sell out. "These are my favorite snacks and a must have in my kitchen," said one Reddit user, and you might too if you try them. Prices may vary by location, but expect to pay about $9.99 for a bag.
Making exciting dishes with Costco's dried chili mangoes
While the bag is great to snack on by itself, you can also create some interesting dishes with these mangoes. Seriously consider upgrading chocolate chip cookies with dried fruits like these. Mango chocolate chip cookies may seem unusual, but they work: the tartness of the fruit pleasantly balances the sweet cocoa and yields a soft cookie. As far as the spiciness goes, other snacking combinations of chocolate, mango, and chile suggest that it will be a hit.
Dried fruit like this has long been a go-to cocktail accessory and would likely be great in a spicy margarita. But dried fruit can dress up much more than a stiff drink. These Chili Mangoes could also be at home on a charcuterie board with soppressata or goat cheese. Or for a truly surprising application, serve them with a bowl of vanilla ice cream, where the mango and vanilla team up to subdue the heat with a faintly tropical creaminess.
Another surprising candidate for dried fruit is stir-fry. These spicy mangoes would be a good addition to this beef and vegetable stir-fry recipe. If you think that sounds strange, mango and beef are actually an excellent pairing. In this stir-fry, the dried fruit can add pleasant hits of heat and sweet, with a gentle yet balancing acidity. Given the culinary possibilities within each bag of Nutty & Fruity Chili Mangoes, you might have to get two of them.