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Costco is a great place to shop for many things, snacks included. Beyond the store's excellent Kirkland Signature offerings, it also carries other brands at good prices, even ones you may be unfamiliar with. Nutty & Fruity is no Frito Lay or Nabisco, but its Chili Mango bags of spicy dried fruit are some of the very best snacks at Costco among fans.

Each resealable bag is filled with 30 ounces of tangy-sweet slices of dried mango, dusted with chili powder, paprika, and chile peppers for a moderately spicy kick. Mango plus heat is a tried-and-true combination, from fresh fruit with Tajín to the countless other bags of spicy dried mango slices on the market. But Costco shoppers are especially obsessed with these.

An overjoyed Reddit user said these spicy dried fruits are "literally addicting. I eat too much and give myself a bellyache. No self control with these." Others agreed that they got hooked as well, and recommended buying some whenever you see them before they sell out. "These are my favorite snacks and a must have in my kitchen," said one Reddit user, and you might too if you try them. Prices may vary by location, but expect to pay about $9.99 for a bag.