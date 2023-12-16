Dried Citrus Can Garnish More Than Just Cocktails

Nothing screams sophisticated like a high-end cocktail garnished with a delicate slice of dehydrated citrus. It brings a luxurious and vibrant visual appeal to an aperitif while imbuing it with subtle hints of zesty fruit. But dried citrus isn't exclusive to boozy beverages; there are dozens of ways to put it to use that can elevate mundane matters from drab to fab faster than you can say lemon.

For starters, dried citrus — whether it's lime, orange, grapefruit, or any other citrus fruit that inspires your tastebuds — is an excellent edible garnish for your favorite food recipes. You can break them into large or small pieces and sprinkle them atop your favorite salads to give them a lively twist or mix them into grain bowls for an aesthetically pleasing crispy texture. Consider decorating the edges of a charcuterie board with dried citrus for an artistic twist on a crowd-pleasing spread of meat and cheese.

Dried citrus also makes for an elegant dessert garnish. You can use them as an edible cake trim for a perfectly crunchy contrast to the spongy softness of a well-made cake. Not a cake person? Grind the dried fruit and sprinkle over a scoop (or two) of ice cream for a colorful burst of zest.

If you enjoy making your own tea blends, adding dried citrus to your favorite herbal concoction can give it an eye-catching pop of color while infusing the tea with sweet, familiar flavors.