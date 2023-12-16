Dried Citrus Can Garnish More Than Just Cocktails
Nothing screams sophisticated like a high-end cocktail garnished with a delicate slice of dehydrated citrus. It brings a luxurious and vibrant visual appeal to an aperitif while imbuing it with subtle hints of zesty fruit. But dried citrus isn't exclusive to boozy beverages; there are dozens of ways to put it to use that can elevate mundane matters from drab to fab faster than you can say lemon.
For starters, dried citrus — whether it's lime, orange, grapefruit, or any other citrus fruit that inspires your tastebuds — is an excellent edible garnish for your favorite food recipes. You can break them into large or small pieces and sprinkle them atop your favorite salads to give them a lively twist or mix them into grain bowls for an aesthetically pleasing crispy texture. Consider decorating the edges of a charcuterie board with dried citrus for an artistic twist on a crowd-pleasing spread of meat and cheese.
Dried citrus also makes for an elegant dessert garnish. You can use them as an edible cake trim for a perfectly crunchy contrast to the spongy softness of a well-made cake. Not a cake person? Grind the dried fruit and sprinkle over a scoop (or two) of ice cream for a colorful burst of zest.
If you enjoy making your own tea blends, adding dried citrus to your favorite herbal concoction can give it an eye-catching pop of color while infusing the tea with sweet, familiar flavors.
Dried citrus decor
When the holiday season rolls around, you can run a string through the tips of dehydrated citrus and hang it over your mantle or doorway for an organic garland or tie it to a festive wreath to give it a bright pop of orange, pink, yellow, or green. Take small pieces of wire and poke them through the citrus to hang on your tree to give it an earthy feel that boasts a sweet and fruity scent.
It's not just the holidays that call for dried citrus decor — you can use them any old time to liven up a bland space. Arrange dried citrus slices in a decorative bowl or along the center of your dining or coffee table for a simple yet head-turning centerpiece. When Christmas ends, move your garland from the mantle and drape it across a window to catch sunrays that emit a colorful hue across your living space. And if you have a baby in your house, create engaging mobiles with your dried citrus for a whimsical and aromatic decoration that your little one will love.
Freshening up in style with dried citrus
Smelly laundry basket? Crush up dried citrus and tie them up in a breathable sachet bag for an organic deodorizer that looks as pretty as it smells or break them into large pieces and place them in a potpourri bowl along with warm spices and uplifting florals to give dingy corners an aromatic facelift.
Goodbye tacky labels and hello beautiful multi-surface cleaner bottles — if you like to make your household cleaners from scratch, dried citrus looks refined and dignified in your homemade supplies while giving each spritz of disinfectant a dainty citrus smell. You can also mix dried citrus zest with baking soda to create a scrub for cleaning sinks, countertops, and other surfaces.
Next time your citrus fruits are on the verge of spoiling, instead of throwing them away, toss them in the oven, air fryer, or food dehydrator and garnish your meals, desserts, and household to boot with some re-imagined fruit.