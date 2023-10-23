Seriously Upgrade Your Chocolate Chip Cookies With Some Dried Fruit

Classic for a reason, chocolate chip cookies never go out of style. They're easy and entertaining to make, rich and decadent, and for many, the best cookie variation there is — but why not add even more flavor? Next time you're making a from-scratch or store-bought batch, consider adding dried fruit to your chocolate chip cookie dough.

Marrying the deep, cocoa complexity of chocolate chips with the bright, tart, and acidic notes of dried fruit gives your cookies a more elaborate yet equally balanced flavor profile. The soft, chewy texture of dried fruit yields an intriguing cookie consistency that balances its crumbly exterior and complements its moist interior. Plus, there are an infinite amount of dried fruits to introduce to your cookie batter, opening up a world of fruity, chocolatey combinations.

Not only does this simple baking hack boost the flavor and texture of your favorite chocolate chip cookies recipe, but it also adds a vibrant visual flair to the batch. From strawberries to blueberries and apricots, dried fruit brings dazzling pops of color to these timeless treats that are well-suited for any occasion.