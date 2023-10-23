Seriously Upgrade Your Chocolate Chip Cookies With Some Dried Fruit
Classic for a reason, chocolate chip cookies never go out of style. They're easy and entertaining to make, rich and decadent, and for many, the best cookie variation there is — but why not add even more flavor? Next time you're making a from-scratch or store-bought batch, consider adding dried fruit to your chocolate chip cookie dough.
Marrying the deep, cocoa complexity of chocolate chips with the bright, tart, and acidic notes of dried fruit gives your cookies a more elaborate yet equally balanced flavor profile. The soft, chewy texture of dried fruit yields an intriguing cookie consistency that balances its crumbly exterior and complements its moist interior. Plus, there are an infinite amount of dried fruits to introduce to your cookie batter, opening up a world of fruity, chocolatey combinations.
Not only does this simple baking hack boost the flavor and texture of your favorite chocolate chip cookies recipe, but it also adds a vibrant visual flair to the batch. From strawberries to blueberries and apricots, dried fruit brings dazzling pops of color to these timeless treats that are well-suited for any occasion.
Dried fruit versus fresh fruit
Before you make a dozen fruit-stitched chocolate chip cookies, consider the difference between using fresh fruit and dried fruit. First, let's talk about flavor. Since dried fruit is depleted of all of its moisture, what remains is the condensed flavors of its natural sugars, which means the dehydrated stuff has a more potent sweetness compared to fresh fruit. As a result, a little goes a long way.
Fresh fruit contains a high water content, which introduces excess moisture into your cookie dough. Meanwhile, dried fruit absorbs liquid, so some bakers recommend soaking it first – water is fine, whiskey or rum could be divine – to soften its chewiness pre-baking and avoid potentially tough cookies. Fresh fruit's excess liquid may also necessitate longer baking times, while dried fruit requires no real timing adjustments; if you're pressed for time, you can simply toss dried fruit straight into your dough and bake your cookies for a minute less.
When it comes to shelf life, dried fruit is the clear winner. Unlike fresh fruits, which last somewhere between a few days to a few weeks, dried fruit can last up to six months in your pantry, so you'll never have to rush to put them to use. If you're concerned that dried fruits aren't as nutrient-dense as their fresh counterparts, you're in for a treat — dried fruits are just as nutritious and even offer foodies more than three times the amount of fiber than fresh fruit.
Complementary pairings
Now that you're sold on adding dried fruit to your next batch of chocolate chip cookies, you're probably wondering which fruits taste best in your recipe. Sticking to the classics, chocolate and strawberries are an obvious, tried-and-true culinary pairing that makes for an excellent batch of cookies. But if you want something with a little extra jazz, tart dehydrated stone fruits can bring a zesty, slightly sour edge, as with dark chocolate chunk and dried cherry cookies. Dried dates, meanwhile, will impart a deep, caramel-like sweetness that gives you a Snickers-style taste without needing any extra sugar.
Celebrity chef Christina Tosi is a big fan of what dried fruit can bring to chocolate chip cookies. The Milk Bar founder favors crushed dried banana chips (plus peanuts and peanut butter) in her loaded sweet snack. Speaking with People about the cookies, which she notes have a "uniquely sandy texture," she said, "The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites."
If you prefer the creamy essence of white chocolate to the bitter bite of its dark counterpart, opt for tangy fruits like blueberries and raspberries to cut through its decadent richness. In contrast, peaches or apricots can give your white chocolate chip cookies a more mellow, fruity feel.
Whichever way you choose to make your dried fruit-infused chocolate chip cookies, don't forget the milk. With the extra dose of fruit flavor, however, you could also get away with hot chocolate or even cider as a pairing.