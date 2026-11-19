Whether you prepared a casserole and want to reheat it or plan to cook in your prep bowl, knowing whether you can heat Pyrex on the stovetop is crucial. According to the Pyrex website, its glass products shouldn't be placed on a stovetop or barbecue grill or in a broiler or toaster oven․ Glass isn't a good heat conductor, and using glass cookware on the stove can cause the product to break, even if it's labeled oven-safe․

Putting a dish over a stovetop burner heats some parts of the dish faster than others, causing stress that can lead to breakage․ Other damage to the dish, such as chips and scratches, can increase the risk of thermal shock and breakage․ A dish previously heated on a stovetop burner may or may not be safe to heat on a burner in the future․

Pyrex states that its glassware is oven-safe in both conventional and convection ovens that are fully preheated․ The company's safety and instructions page also warns consumers not to set hot glassware on wet or cold surfaces․ Consider using a dry potholder or cooling rack instead of a cold countertop when placing a hot casserole dish․