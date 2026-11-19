Can You Use Pyrex Dishes On Your Stovetop?
Whether you prepared a casserole and want to reheat it or plan to cook in your prep bowl, knowing whether you can heat Pyrex on the stovetop is crucial. According to the Pyrex website, its glass products shouldn't be placed on a stovetop or barbecue grill or in a broiler or toaster oven․ Glass isn't a good heat conductor, and using glass cookware on the stove can cause the product to break, even if it's labeled oven-safe․
Putting a dish over a stovetop burner heats some parts of the dish faster than others, causing stress that can lead to breakage․ Other damage to the dish, such as chips and scratches, can increase the risk of thermal shock and breakage․ A dish previously heated on a stovetop burner may or may not be safe to heat on a burner in the future․
Pyrex states that its glassware is oven-safe in both conventional and convection ovens that are fully preheated․ The company's safety and instructions page also warns consumers not to set hot glassware on wet or cold surfaces․ Consider using a dry potholder or cooling rack instead of a cold countertop when placing a hot casserole dish․
Some types of glass cooking dishes can be used on the stovetop
If you've inherited Pyrex dishes from your parents or grandparents, you might wonder how older models differ from newer ones․ Older Pyrex dishes are made of borosilicate glass, which can withstand higher temperatures than the tempered soda-lime glass used in some newer Pyrex․ However, don't cook with older Pyrex dishes on the stovetop unless they have a label indicating they're safe for stovetop cooking․
Other companies have marketed glass cookware specifically for stovetop cooking․ Visions pots and pans are a form of glass-ceramic cookware․ Visions products can be used on gas, electric, and ceramic stovetops, although Corelle, the manufacturer of Visions products, recommends using reduced heat settings․ Some, but not all, CorningWare products containing Pyroceram cookware glass were marketed for direct heat use․
Don't assume a used product is safe, though, as regulations change over time. You can use various tips for authenticating vintage Pyrex, such as checking for numbers on the bottom of the piece. You should also check other information provided by the original manufacturer before using cookware on the stove, no matter its age․ However, most Pyrex should not be used on a hot stovetop, so proceed with caution.