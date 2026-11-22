One way to make that Sam's Club membership work for you is to take advantage of those delicious bakery cakes, which even shoppers without much of a sweet tooth might find tempting. In fact, Sam's Club's new cake slices have shoppers flocking to the bakery. If you've ordered at least one birthday cake from the wholesale grocer, you might have wondered whether it was made in-house, because it sure looks like it. As much as we'd like to give you a simple yes-or-no answer, that would be too broad a statement. It boils down to this: kind of, but not exactly.

Sam's Club advertises many of its cakes as "made fresh in-club," including its custom sheet cakes and double-layer celebration cakes. Sam's Club bakery custom cakes also offer choices of cake flavors, frosting colors, decorations and personalized messages. Sam's Club has bakery employees who work on cakes in-store, for frosting, decorating and personalizing orders. There is clearly some preparation and customization happening at the bakery, but Sam's Club doesn't explain whether the cake layers are mixed and baked from scratch in each store, but some former and current employees shed some light about this on social media.