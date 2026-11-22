Does Sam's Club Bake Its Cakes In-House?
One way to make that Sam's Club membership work for you is to take advantage of those delicious bakery cakes, which even shoppers without much of a sweet tooth might find tempting. In fact, Sam's Club's new cake slices have shoppers flocking to the bakery. If you've ordered at least one birthday cake from the wholesale grocer, you might have wondered whether it was made in-house, because it sure looks like it. As much as we'd like to give you a simple yes-or-no answer, that would be too broad a statement. It boils down to this: kind of, but not exactly.
Sam's Club advertises many of its cakes as "made fresh in-club," including its custom sheet cakes and double-layer celebration cakes. Sam's Club bakery custom cakes also offer choices of cake flavors, frosting colors, decorations and personalized messages. Sam's Club has bakery employees who work on cakes in-store, for frosting, decorating and personalizing orders. There is clearly some preparation and customization happening at the bakery, but Sam's Club doesn't explain whether the cake layers are mixed and baked from scratch in each store, but some former and current employees shed some light about this on social media.
What do Sam's Club employees say about its cakes?
People who say they've worked in the chain's bakeries suggest that the cake-making process starts before the cakes reach the store. In a Reddit discussion, one user who claimed to have supervised a Sam's Club bakery wrote: "Having worked at Sam's Club supervising the bakery department, the cakes all come frozen but completely unfrosted. The white base layer and borders are all added by decorators. That's because there are a variety of cake types and frosting types that are stocked." Another Reddit user, who identified themselves as a Sam's Club cake decorator, confirmed that cakes and cupcakes arrive frozen, adding: "All the cakes and cupcakes come in frozen. We do all the frosting and decorating. As for the other bakery products, allegedly breads, cookies, muffins, pies, and turnovers are baked in-club using frozen dough or prepared products.
Sam's Club's Member's Mark Honeycrisp Apple Lattice Pie, for example, is advertised as baked fresh in-club daily. According to the product description, whole Honeycrisp apples are peeled and cored on-site, then prepared for the pie within 20 minutes. If you're looking for more treats from the bakery, check out The 5 Best Sam's Club Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far).