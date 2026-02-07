Does The Sam's Club Bakery Offer Custom Cakes?

Making a birthday cake has its merits. However, it can be tricky to fit a fully-fledged baking session into the day when you're already bogged down with blowing balloons, wrapping gifts, and sorting out appetizers. While you could make and freeze the layers of your cake in advance (and simply frost it on the morning of your event), there are heaps of ready-made options available in supermarkets that look and taste as good as a homemade sponge. Better yet, they can be customized with the frostings and decorations of your choice. Ordering a design from Costco is an option, but affordable custom cakes are one of the best bakery treats at Sam's Club too.

Now, which bakery reigns supreme when it comes to Costco vs. Sam's Club? Some might say that Costco carries cakes with superior flavors and fillings. However, Sam's Club's custom cakes offer far more variety. For instance, you can select fully custom cakes in half or full sheets, as well as round cakes in single or two tiers in varying sizes. Then you can choose the flavor (white, chocolate, or marble), the icing (buttercream or whipped in either white or chocolate), and the decoration on top, which can also include a written message. Better yet, if you order online, you'll see a mock-up of your design at every stage, making it easier to visualize the finished look and select the best colors for your optional message (there are 18 colors available).