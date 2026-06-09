Sam's Club's New Cake Slices Have Shoppers Flocking To The Bakery
Costco gets a lot of attention as a membership-based, bulk buy warehouse store, but fans of a major competitor would remind you to not forget about Sam's Club. Owned and operated by the near-ubiquitous Walmart, Sam's Club offers a Costco-like experience of bulk items for low prices, particularly itsin-house Member's Mark products. And like Costco, this includes exciting new ready-to-eat foods.
In 2026, Sam's Club started selling individual slices of either confetti or tuxedo bar cakes for $2.98 each. Don't look for them online — these treats can only be found in store, usually near refrigerated drinks and pre-made salads. Shoppers say these tasty treats are a welcome addition, and one that could spur more spending.
Reviews on Instagram applauded the cakes' moist bites and rich flavor. In the case of the tuxedo cake, chocolate aromas are said to fill the air when opening the package. Reddit also had many fans of this new development, with one Reddit user admitting that they bought a full-size tuxedo cake after falling in love with the $2.98 slice. From the perspective of Sam's Club, it's hard to think of a better outcome.
What cake slices could mean for the Sam's Club bakery
The warm welcome for cake slices follows the trend of the Sam's Club bakery introducing many delicious baked goods in 2026, including a succulent brownie batter cake. Unfortunately, this recipe has not yet been spotted as a solo slice. But if customer speculation that these single servings are cut from older cakes the store needs to sell is accurate, maybe there will be an extra brownie batter cake your store has to portion out sometime.
Luckily, the more common tuxedo cake was already one of the very best bakery treats at Sam's Club for several years running. Its layers of chocolate mousse and white mascarpone cream cheese provide a delectable boost to the rich, chocolatey cake. A whole cake can be a bit much for some, but a slice for less than $3 is hard to resist, or so Sam's Club is betting.
The reception of these cake slices also suggests that Sam's Club is stepping up its bakery game in general. In a head-to-head with the competition, many people think Costco has a better bakery than Sam's Club, in part because of moister and better-flavored cakes. But between earning good marks for flavor and moisture, and the relatively innovative move of essentially getting customers to try the cakes before buying them, Costco may want to watch its back.