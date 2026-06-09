Sam's Club's New Cake Slices Have Shoppers Flocking To The Bakery

Costco gets a lot of attention as a membership-based, bulk buy warehouse store, but fans of a major competitor would remind you to not forget about Sam's Club. Owned and operated by the near-ubiquitous Walmart, Sam's Club offers a Costco-like experience of bulk items for low prices, particularly itsin-house Member's Mark products. And like Costco, this includes exciting new ready-to-eat foods.

In 2026, Sam's Club started selling individual slices of either confetti or tuxedo bar cakes for $2.98 each. Don't look for them online — these treats can only be found in store, usually near refrigerated drinks and pre-made salads. Shoppers say these tasty treats are a welcome addition, and one that could spur more spending.

Reviews on Instagram applauded the cakes' moist bites and rich flavor. In the case of the tuxedo cake, chocolate aromas are said to fill the air when opening the package. Reddit also had many fans of this new development, with one Reddit user admitting that they bought a full-size tuxedo cake after falling in love with the $2.98 slice. From the perspective of Sam's Club, it's hard to think of a better outcome.